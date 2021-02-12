On December 21,

darkness descending at 4,

snow swirling

when sun barely

condescended to rise,

my interior weather

had reached spring;

seeds planted in autumn

were flowering:

unexpected colorful blooms:

asparagus, artichokes, melons;

memorabilia of heart

sat on mind’s table:

cornucopia of pleasures.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you