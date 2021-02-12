On December 21,
darkness descending at 4,
snow swirling
when sun barely
condescended to rise,
my interior weather
had reached spring;
seeds planted in autumn
were flowering:
unexpected colorful blooms:
asparagus, artichokes, melons;
memorabilia of heart
sat on mind’s table:
cornucopia of pleasures.
