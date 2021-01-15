The business died.
I shot lysol for the cure.
Fauci, come save me!
St. Vitus dancers
pirouette outside the polls ---
Vote or be damn'd, all!
To win, spades are trumps.
Racist agonies linger---
Dip those flags in blood
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The business died.
I shot lysol for the cure.
Fauci, come save me!
St. Vitus dancers
pirouette outside the polls ---
Vote or be damn'd, all!
To win, spades are trumps.
Racist agonies linger---
Dip those flags in blood
Sponsored by: Tompkins County Trust Company
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please help support local journalism by whitelisting this site in your ad blocker. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.