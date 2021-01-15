The business died.

I shot lysol for the cure.

Fauci, come save me!

St. Vitus dancers

pirouette outside the polls ---

Vote or be damn'd, all!

To win, spades are trumps.

Racist agonies linger---

Dip those flags in blood

Tags

