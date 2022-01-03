A three-hundred-year-old white oak tree

survives the elements: casting shadows,

its statuesque bare branches

puts senses at their mercy,

stimulates memory's

shorter, cooler days.

As the year winds down,

I walk in damp, darkening

woods, buffeted by chilling

wind, alive to different

shapes of leafless trees,

roaring sounds of full brooks

foraging squirrels, chipmunks.

I behold a brilliant Turner

skyscape: dollops of passion’s bright

red, gentle touches of pale blue,

incipient threatening black

punctuate orange.

Hasn’t it has always

been like this, my seeking narrative patterns

amidst the marshes of my mind?

Battered veteran of interior autumns,

branches and leaves stripped bare,

external decay that will not repair,

I too prepare for another spring.

