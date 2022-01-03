A three-hundred-year-old white oak tree
survives the elements: casting shadows,
its statuesque bare branches
puts senses at their mercy,
stimulates memory's
shorter, cooler days.
As the year winds down,
I walk in damp, darkening
woods, buffeted by chilling
wind, alive to different
shapes of leafless trees,
roaring sounds of full brooks
foraging squirrels, chipmunks.
I behold a brilliant Turner
skyscape: dollops of passion’s bright
red, gentle touches of pale blue,
incipient threatening black
punctuate orange.
Hasn’t it has always
been like this, my seeking narrative patterns
amidst the marshes of my mind?
Battered veteran of interior autumns,
branches and leaves stripped bare,
external decay that will not repair,
I too prepare for another spring.
