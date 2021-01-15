We gathered masked and socially distanced,
isolates by day, neighbors by night,
encircling the fire crackling in an icy parking lot,
wondering what moments of meaning
we might share in these longest hours of darkness
alert to recent choices our species have made,
we, like Ancient ones, sometimes fear being left in total darkness--
until Earth choses to resume her journey around the Sun
will our daystar still lighten our way this winter?
inwardly, we listen to the Fire in our fire,
sensing how danger and possibility abide
in the crises we face and in the hopes we hold
for our fragile, broken and mending world
neighbors enkindle a flame that declares:
“Let our acts of care, compassion and kindness
replace the indifference, injustice and suffering
impacting our most vulnerable sisters and brothers!”
are we not all KIN?!?
with candles raised on the longest night,
neighbors stand together and declare:
“Let there be light! Let there be light!”
