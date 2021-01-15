We gathered masked and socially distanced,

isolates by day, neighbors by night,

encircling the fire crackling in an icy parking lot,

wondering what moments of meaning

we might share in these longest hours of darkness

alert to recent choices our species have made,

we, like Ancient ones, sometimes fear being left in total darkness--

until Earth choses to resume her journey around the Sun

will our daystar still lighten our way this winter?

inwardly, we listen to the Fire in our fire,

sensing how danger and possibility abide

in the crises we face and in the hopes we hold

for our fragile, broken and mending world

neighbors enkindle a flame that declares:

“Let our acts of care, compassion and kindness

replace the indifference, injustice and suffering

impacting our most vulnerable sisters and brothers!”

are we not all KIN?!?

with candles raised on the longest night,

neighbors stand together and declare:

“Let there be light! Let there be light!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you