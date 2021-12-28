On the dark hill across the lake
The morning commute begins.
Like drops of mercury
Headlights glide down the slope.
In the dark all else is still
Till the sky behind the hill,
Taking the commuters’ cue,
Slowly, slowly brightens.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 8:57 pm
