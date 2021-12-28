After the Storm

Photo taken by Edwin J. Viera.

On the dark hill across the lake

The morning commute begins.

Like drops of mercury

Headlights glide down the slope.

In the dark all else is still

Till the sky behind the hill,

Taking the commuters’ cue,

Slowly, slowly brightens.

