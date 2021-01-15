A lovely friend lost
A son this early Winter,
Drugs probably,
Though no one could bear to ask.
Then, months later, cruel Spring arrived.
And she, brave woman,
Took to clearing Winter's debris:
Dead limbs, cracked stalks, heaved stones
And muddied flower beds.
She raked around a Burning Bush,
Its fallen, flamed leaves haloing
The barren ground.
And then, she spotted a baseball,
Its hide ravaged, its threads raveled,
Pitched into oblivion by her son
Who knows how many years ago.
She hefted it, then placed it back.
She fell to her knees.
She wept tears of eternal grief
Mixed with the rage at and of
This viral Spring.
