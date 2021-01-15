There were no hoof beats to warn us the year the black horse galloped
He hastened swiftly yet silently
He strode upon the winds
His pace like wildfire
He tore on
His name was pestilence and his rider was called pandemic
He was saddled with fear and bridled by ignorance
He galloped out of the east and into the west
Over the waves of the oceans and on the clouds in the sky
No parts of the earth were free of his passing
No parts of the earth were without mourning and death
He trampled the old, and hurdled the young
He seemed to have no destination
Not knowing his beginning or his ending
He rode the droplets in the mist
Driven
The black horse galloped
People locked in their houses
People raging in the streets
Fearful. Ignorant.
Willful. Defiant. Angry.
The black horse galloped
