There were no hoof beats to warn us the year the black horse galloped

He hastened swiftly yet silently

He strode upon the winds

His pace like wildfire

He tore on

His name was pestilence and his rider was called pandemic

He was saddled with fear and bridled by ignorance

He galloped out of the east and into the west

Over the waves of the oceans and on the clouds in the sky

No parts of the earth were free of his passing

No parts of the earth were without mourning and death

He trampled the old, and hurdled the young

He seemed to have no destination

Not knowing his beginning or his ending

He rode the droplets in the mist

Driven

The black horse galloped

People locked in their houses

People raging in the streets

Fearful. Ignorant.

Willful. Defiant. Angry.

The black horse galloped

