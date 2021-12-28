I thought I had locked the car. I knew I had locked the car. I thought I knew I had locked the car. On the floor of the driver’s side of the car was my wallet. My favorite wallet that opened like the palms of prayer hands opening. My daughter gave me the wallet for my birthday, and there were pictures of cats on both sides. I had dumped everything out of my ratty old wallet and carefully slipped my credit cards and driver’s license and AAA and library cards into the slots of the new one. Then I tucked some bills into the money pocket. It worked so beautifully — better than any wallet I’d ever owned. The little gold snap made it easy to open, and the cat-covered case felt smooth in my hands. I loved it.
Yesterday I went for a walk over the newly opened bridge that spans Meadow Street between Buttermilk Falls and Home Depot. A bridge that’s been mysteriously closed to pedestrian traffic for years. To lighten the weight of my purse while I walked, I took the wallet out and laid it on the floor of the car where I thought it would be out of sight. Then I got out and locked the car. What a thrill it was to walk across that once-useless bridge and watch the traffic humming along beneath me! Thrilling, too, to follow the trail to a hidden pond on the Home Depot side.
The feeling of exhilaration from the walk stayed with me all the way home and up the many stairs to my apartment. When I put my purse away, however, I noted how light it was and knew I had forgotten to replace the wallet, which must still be on the floor of the car. But I was tired. I knew it was in a place where no one would see it. Besides, I’d locked the car. The next morning I went down to the parking lot, took out my key, pressed the “unlock” button and heard it click. I opened the car door and saw with sickening clarity that the wallet was gone. My heart sank. How could this be? The car showed no signs of being broken into. Several dollar bills still sat in the niche where I kept my sunglasses. Why would a burglar take the wallet and leave the cash? Had he—they—been surprised by someone walking by? Why hadn’t the car door been left ajar? The glove compartment opened? Why did my car look exactly as I had left it —except for the missing wallet?
Heartsick, I clomped back up the stairs to my apartment. I called the police. I opened my computer, logged in to my VISA account, locked it, and ordered a new card. I called the bank and learned that no new withdrawals had been made. A kind policeman came to my door and filled out a form for me to take to the DMV office so they could issue me a new driver’s license. Eventually I would have to apply for a new health insurance card, library card, vaccine confirmation card, Shoppers Club card, and other cards I couldn’t remember. I thought about the burglar. Was it only cash he was after? My measly forty-some dollars? Had he spent it on drugs? Had he tried to use the VISA card, discovered the account was locked, and discarded it in disgust? Had he given the wallet with its silky cat cover to his girlfriend, who would leaf through its contents and laugh to see that the patsy was 85 years old and carried a card saying she had a pacemaker? Would I ever see my wallet again? Would I even want to?
How had the burglar gotten into my car? The question still lingers in my mind. I locked the car after my walk. I know I locked it. Or did I only think I knew I locked it? It’s a question to which I’ll never know the answer.
(Editor’s note: We’ve learned from Emily that she has found her wallet! Phew!)
