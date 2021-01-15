I The insanity of it all

Toothbrush swallowed

People peering

Fire balls burning skies.

And you, unable to pack for vacation.

Duffle bag on the kitchen table, asking me about all the things

you thought you would need, and how to fit them in.

None of them clothing, footwear, toothpaste, soap, shampoo

None of them things we deem necessities of life, of vacations.

II Making amends

I’m told don’t ever expect gratitude;

It isn’t yours to give.

Why should it be?

Nor mine to ask.

Why would I?

One thing has become crystal clear:

Your needs are not mine

I can live with that

So long as your needs are met without harm to self or other

Always the qualifying question

A mantra to live by: Do no harm!

III Gratitude

It simmers in life forms

Is brought to boil by

Appetites well satiated,

Thirsts fully quenched,

Chills kept at bay.

Magnified by the human lens

Dimmed under redundancies of daily struggle.

Rekindled by the spirit of the rise and shine

of our sons and our daughters

Despite each successive generation

bearing the brunt of all that came before.

Einstein’s definition of insanity all over again.

IV 2020 Vision: Moving forward

Clear as crystal; do you not see?

The Crown is but a symptom.

Not rocket science; humane science.

Evolutionary. Revolutionary.

Each with our own part to play

To sustain the light.

Lest the planet be plunged into darkness unlike any before.

Perhaps that is life’s destiny; to arise anew.

A perverse form of diversity.

Is the readiness all? Are all ready?

