I The insanity of it all
Toothbrush swallowed
People peering
Fire balls burning skies.
And you, unable to pack for vacation.
Duffle bag on the kitchen table, asking me about all the things
you thought you would need, and how to fit them in.
None of them clothing, footwear, toothpaste, soap, shampoo
None of them things we deem necessities of life, of vacations.
II Making amends
I’m told don’t ever expect gratitude;
It isn’t yours to give.
Why should it be?
Nor mine to ask.
Why would I?
One thing has become crystal clear:
Your needs are not mine
I can live with that
So long as your needs are met without harm to self or other
Always the qualifying question
A mantra to live by: Do no harm!
III Gratitude
It simmers in life forms
Is brought to boil by
Appetites well satiated,
Thirsts fully quenched,
Chills kept at bay.
Magnified by the human lens
Dimmed under redundancies of daily struggle.
Rekindled by the spirit of the rise and shine
of our sons and our daughters
Despite each successive generation
bearing the brunt of all that came before.
Einstein’s definition of insanity all over again.
IV 2020 Vision: Moving forward
Clear as crystal; do you not see?
The Crown is but a symptom.
Not rocket science; humane science.
Evolutionary. Revolutionary.
Each with our own part to play
To sustain the light.
Lest the planet be plunged into darkness unlike any before.
Perhaps that is life’s destiny; to arise anew.
A perverse form of diversity.
Is the readiness all? Are all ready?
