I will never forget
the sight I came upon this Easter afternoon -
orange, yellow and black
a monarch, at the end of its tether
fluttering against the grey sky
purple streamers waving wildly.
“Come play with me”, it calls
to the pink-flowered little girl.
An explosion of exuberance,
she runs across the open field
to catch the wind, to catch the tail –
celebrating her freedom!
Watching my lively granddaughter
playing with the kite,
I relax into the moment,
moving beyond pandemic fears
to fly free -
my spirit a butterfly!
