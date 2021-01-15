I will never forget

the sight I came upon this Easter afternoon -

orange, yellow and black

a monarch, at the end of its tether

fluttering against the grey sky

purple streamers waving wildly.

“Come play with me”, it calls

to the pink-flowered little girl.

An explosion of exuberance,

she runs across the open field

to catch the wind, to catch the tail –

celebrating her freedom!

Watching my lively granddaughter

playing with the kite,

I relax into the moment,

moving beyond pandemic fears

to fly free -

my spirit a butterfly!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you