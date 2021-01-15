This morning I stand roadside
as The Fifty roll by - volunteers
on their way to New York City,
center of panic and pandemic,
where doctors labor to keep breath alive
where thousands sicken and die.
This morning I wave as they pass
full of tears, full of pride
for The Fifty
for the hundreds -
the medics there
who work miracles
or try to.
This morning I see goodness
travelling by bus
to the hopes and needs of many -
Cayuga health professionals
may they return to us unscathed
The Fifty.
