This morning I stand roadside

as The Fifty roll by - volunteers

on their way to New York City,

center of panic and pandemic,

where doctors labor to keep breath alive

where thousands sicken and die.

This morning I wave as they pass

full of tears, full of pride

for The Fifty

for the hundreds -

the medics there

who work miracles

or try to.

This morning I see goodness

travelling by bus

to the hopes and needs of many -

Cayuga health professionals

may they return to us unscathed

The Fifty.

