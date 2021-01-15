Your mind trapped in a bubble
Thousands in the streets screaming "four more years"
Drs on their knees crying no one cares
Sickness all around, on the ground, in the air
In the minds of sheep
Following blindly while the world watches and weeps
Kindness slips away from humanity
No one to guide us
Ignorance, hatred, famine, genocide
Closer and closer the end is nye
There's no place to hide
Some seek to conquer
They seek to divide
It is time to rise up
Put all our differences aside
All generations, all walks of life
The struggle is real
We must continue the fight

