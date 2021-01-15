Readers' Writes: Struggle
- Rebecca Szurczynski
-
- Updated
- 0
- 1 min to read
Title
Ithaca Times Newsletter
Good morning Ithaca!
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your mind trapped in a bubble
Thousands in the streets screaming "four more years"
Drs on their knees crying no one cares
Sickness all around, on the ground, in the air
In the minds of sheep
Following blindly while the world watches and weeps
Kindness slips away from humanity
No one to guide us
Ignorance, hatred, famine, genocide
Closer and closer the end is nye
There's no place to hide
Some seek to conquer
They seek to divide
It is time to rise up
Put all our differences aside
All generations, all walks of life
The struggle is real
We must continue the fight
This Week's Issue
Shop Local Guide
Sponsored by: Tompkins County Trust Company
Full market open. Curbside pickup available
Currently Open
Free Friday Delivery! Order by noon.
Edibles, vaping products, glass art
Currently Open
Lifestyle Clothing and Footwear
Currently Open
Paintings By Brian Keeler
Find a local business
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Phase 1B now to include people 65 and over
- Allegations against ICSD superintendent emerge after resignation
- The Vaccine: Breaking down the COVID-19 vaccine with an expert
- UPDATE: Kinney Drugs will offer vaccines for 65+, appointments filled
- ICSD Superintendent resigns
- Embattled Enfield Town Board sees another resignation due to 'toxic' nature
- She Played Big: Saying Farewell to a Diminutive Warrior
- Health officials urge eligible people to get vaccine
- Health Dept offering additional COVID vaccination clinics
- Special election to replace Anna Kelles is ‘awkward timing’
Images
Videos
Commented
- Speaking His Mind (2)
- Police seek info on suspicious Jungle fire (2)
- Special election to replace Anna Kelles is ‘awkward timing’ (2)
- IPD rescues suspect who fled into freezing Cayuga inlet (1)
- County Legislature responds to violence in Washington DC (1)
- Health Dept. reports six more deaths at Oak Hill Manor (1)
- Nirvana Foods Bazaar offers hot food, worldly groceries (1)
- UPDATE: Jan. 13-15 clinics filled (1)
- Women's Opportunity Center seeking technology donations (1)
- ICSD Superintendent resigns (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.