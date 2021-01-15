It’s hard to think of gratitude when one’s life is engulfed in pain, suffering, or depression. And there’s a lot of it to go around the world this year. From forest fires and floods, to losing one’s home either from a natural event or COVID; being evicted or losing a loved one. From loneliness, to the fear of catching COVID as an essential worker. Despair and hopelessness makes it hard to find gratitude.
Yes, I do feel we all have gratitude, even if it’s buried inside us, with our struggles making it hard to surface. Although like our own challenges, we also have a lot to be thankful for.
Frontline workers, working exhausting hours and wearing a tight mask all day, holding the hand of a patient dying with them being the last contact. The essential worker that cleans the subways, bathrooms and hospitals with high-volume chemicals. The bus drive and cashier who is in one spot for hours without escape from someone’s cough.
When I wash my hands I give thanks for water, a precious resource that many people in the U.S. and around the world do not have enough of. To the volunteers making masks in their communities, to the endless pantries and soup kitchens and the expressions of kindness and compassion they exemplify, I give thanks. To the voices raised to the injustices of society and the poll workers who braved the political threats to their lives, I give thanks. Most of all, to the Americans whose vote gave us hope with a new president, I give thanks.
It is time for healing, time for unity, time for understanding and compassion. In hope there is gratitude. I wish everyone a peaceful and blessed new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.