Stone Wall.jpeg

Stones dumped onto earth

by ancient Ice Age glaciers,

stacked into thigh high walls

by 19th century frustrated farmers,

who found the buried stones

in fertile soil, and then cleared

the land to grow apple trees,

corn, grain, and hay.

Over a hundred thousand miles

of wall now crisscross

throughout New England.

The stone wall, which bordered

our Connecticut childhood home,

like all the others, had no mortar

to hold the various rocks together,

just splotchy lichen and moist green moss.

In summer, with school finally closed,

Sister and I would sit astride,

atop the wall, which was just right

for children playing make-believe.

She rode a pinto, black and white;

I rode a golden palomino.

We raced over Western plains

on immobile stones,

cowboys and Indians,

taking turns being pursued,

buffalos watching from afar.

In fall, we helped our dad

rake crimson and orange leaves,

piled them waist high;

sister and I would tie a bath towel

around our necks, each Superman.

Our stone wall, a tall building

from which we’d jump into the dry,

brittle leaves, rolling, laughing,

covering ourselves

with the musty scent of autumn.

In winter, wrapped warm by Mom,

in blue snowsuits, wool hats

and gloves, we sat on the wall

with a can of Vermont-made syrup,

pouring maple treacle onto newly

fallen snow, using a spoon to scoop

the golden ice off of the stone,

sweet to the taste, but sharply cold.

In spring, we would sit on the wall

watching just born, long-legged lambs,

standing near to their mothers,

grazing in a neighbor’s field.

On Easter day, we would inspect

every nook and cranny for colored eggs,

pale purple, pink, and yellow,

hidden by Mom and Dad;

some placed in the wall

between the stones;

the ones found, we nestled

in our woven baskets, lined with

brightly colored straw.

Finally, when the months

would warm to almost summer,

I would sit in the shade

on the roundest, smoothest stone,

a book in hand, reading tales

about the Bobbsey Twins

or Nancy Drew, all kids

without stone walls

on which to play,

but who I thought had

more thrilling lives than I.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you