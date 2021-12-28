Stones dumped onto earth
by ancient Ice Age glaciers,
stacked into thigh high walls
by 19th century frustrated farmers,
who found the buried stones
in fertile soil, and then cleared
the land to grow apple trees,
corn, grain, and hay.
Over a hundred thousand miles
of wall now crisscross
throughout New England.
The stone wall, which bordered
our Connecticut childhood home,
like all the others, had no mortar
to hold the various rocks together,
just splotchy lichen and moist green moss.
In summer, with school finally closed,
Sister and I would sit astride,
atop the wall, which was just right
for children playing make-believe.
She rode a pinto, black and white;
I rode a golden palomino.
We raced over Western plains
on immobile stones,
cowboys and Indians,
taking turns being pursued,
buffalos watching from afar.
In fall, we helped our dad
rake crimson and orange leaves,
piled them waist high;
sister and I would tie a bath towel
around our necks, each Superman.
Our stone wall, a tall building
from which we’d jump into the dry,
brittle leaves, rolling, laughing,
covering ourselves
with the musty scent of autumn.
In winter, wrapped warm by Mom,
in blue snowsuits, wool hats
and gloves, we sat on the wall
with a can of Vermont-made syrup,
pouring maple treacle onto newly
fallen snow, using a spoon to scoop
the golden ice off of the stone,
sweet to the taste, but sharply cold.
In spring, we would sit on the wall
watching just born, long-legged lambs,
standing near to their mothers,
grazing in a neighbor’s field.
On Easter day, we would inspect
every nook and cranny for colored eggs,
pale purple, pink, and yellow,
hidden by Mom and Dad;
some placed in the wall
between the stones;
the ones found, we nestled
in our woven baskets, lined with
brightly colored straw.
Finally, when the months
would warm to almost summer,
I would sit in the shade
on the roundest, smoothest stone,
a book in hand, reading tales
about the Bobbsey Twins
or Nancy Drew, all kids
without stone walls
on which to play,
but who I thought had
more thrilling lives than I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.