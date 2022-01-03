Reflections: Getting older, I respect

admire, enjoy, respond to people who

care about personal relationships,

and behave with human decency. I

find myself indifferent to extended

debate on microcosmic matters. I take

joy in accomplishments of my students,

past, present. I am grateful for life

I have led: wife, sons, health, travels, students,

mind’s rich life, pleasures of sharing knowledge.

As I approach my final semester

of college teaching, I do fear what is

happening to democracy and truth,

both under assault in the Age of Trump.

