Reflections: Getting older, I respect
admire, enjoy, respond to people who
care about personal relationships,
and behave with human decency. I
find myself indifferent to extended
debate on microcosmic matters. I take
joy in accomplishments of my students,
past, present. I am grateful for life
I have led: wife, sons, health, travels, students,
mind’s rich life, pleasures of sharing knowledge.
As I approach my final semester
of college teaching, I do fear what is
happening to democracy and truth,
both under assault in the Age of Trump.
