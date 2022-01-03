“Midway in our life’s journey, I went astray

from the straight road and woke to find myself

alone in a dark wood. How shall I say

what wood that was! I never saw so drear,

so rank, so arduous a wilderness!

Its very memory gives a shape to fear.” (Canto 1, John Ciardi translation of The Divine Comedy; all quotations taken from Ciardi edition)

Across seven centuries,

Dante’s narrative speaks.

If I doubt a path to Heaven,

I have experienced life’s journey.

If hell is a state of mind—disappointments,

spats, haunting memories of

occasions when I could

have done better, anxiety, self-doubt,

terrifying fear of aging, trembling in face of

what awaits--have I not been there?

“Death could scarce be more bitter than that place!”

If Purgatory is a testing time when

one, alive to natural beauties,

lives in vestibule of uncertainly,

waits for recognition, learns humility,

sorts out values, comes to terms

with shortcomings, overcomes selfishness,

grapples with misunderstanding,

stews in regrets, accepts who we are--

--and who we are not--knows

that body is failing,

learns about generosity,

forgiveness, I have lived those

healing, restorative ways, days.

“I lifted up my eyes.”

Paradise for me is not heavenly bliss.

Rather satisfying moments

between tick and tock,

what my body can still do

at eighty, small pleasures of each day,

finding sustenance, stability

in loving others, being loved,

memories of significant moments:

satisfying accomplishments,

special conversations, shared intimacy,

recollected moments of awe:

India: tigers, leopards meandering.

Antarctica’s snows, penguins, elephant seals.

Masai-Mara: wildebeest, zebra migration.

Completing our circle:

Just as we learn from Virgil and Dante,

so we become teachers,

sharing magic gifts of

imagination: reading, writing.

A nuance of Paradise is having made

students’ lives ever so slightly better,

watching them take their place

in the world, perhaps in our best days

demonstrating examples of empathy, decency.

