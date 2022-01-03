“Midway in our life’s journey, I went astray
from the straight road and woke to find myself
alone in a dark wood. How shall I say
what wood that was! I never saw so drear,
so rank, so arduous a wilderness!
Its very memory gives a shape to fear.” (Canto 1, John Ciardi translation of The Divine Comedy; all quotations taken from Ciardi edition)
Across seven centuries,
Dante’s narrative speaks.
If I doubt a path to Heaven,
I have experienced life’s journey.
If hell is a state of mind—disappointments,
spats, haunting memories of
occasions when I could
have done better, anxiety, self-doubt,
terrifying fear of aging, trembling in face of
what awaits--have I not been there?
“Death could scarce be more bitter than that place!”
If Purgatory is a testing time when
one, alive to natural beauties,
lives in vestibule of uncertainly,
waits for recognition, learns humility,
sorts out values, comes to terms
with shortcomings, overcomes selfishness,
grapples with misunderstanding,
stews in regrets, accepts who we are--
--and who we are not--knows
that body is failing,
learns about generosity,
forgiveness, I have lived those
healing, restorative ways, days.
“I lifted up my eyes.”
Paradise for me is not heavenly bliss.
Rather satisfying moments
between tick and tock,
what my body can still do
at eighty, small pleasures of each day,
finding sustenance, stability
in loving others, being loved,
memories of significant moments:
satisfying accomplishments,
special conversations, shared intimacy,
recollected moments of awe:
India: tigers, leopards meandering.
Antarctica’s snows, penguins, elephant seals.
Masai-Mara: wildebeest, zebra migration.
Completing our circle:
Just as we learn from Virgil and Dante,
so we become teachers,
sharing magic gifts of
imagination: reading, writing.
A nuance of Paradise is having made
students’ lives ever so slightly better,
watching them take their place
in the world, perhaps in our best days
demonstrating examples of empathy, decency.
