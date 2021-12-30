When he was still a baby,
The fists clutching air, the limbs useless, the mouth squealing
We fooled ourselves into thinking that “successful parenting”
Was consulting books and learning “the stages”
Of what to expect when we weren’t really expecting much
Except perhaps relief from the complete monotony
Of waking and barely sleeping and barely waking and rarely sleeping.
The rinse and repeat of changing diapers,
Singing lullabies, cajoling, feeding, burping and otherwise contorting.
We carried him on bellies and backs, our minds and arms aching.
Slept when he did, or rather tried,
Consumed as we were in his world of –
Turtle dreams, excrement, and crying.
We felt, as all new parents must:
That at some point it all would ease up.
So we ignored the doleful eyes of other parents
Who looked like they’d been robbed in the bright daylight
Or like they’d come home to find the furniture rearranged
Or some favorite item missing.
When they said our lives were basically over, we smiled politely
But later (behind their backs) we called them dramatic, overwrought, and wrong.
Surely this thing called parenting, like any good book,
Would have a beginning, middle and end.
Once the crying abated, we recalled our former lives.
Somewhere, ghosts that must have once been us,
Made love, read the paper, slept in.
It doesn’t ever end—even when they’re grown, we’re never done,
My spouse announced plainly, like a bored God,
Sitting the middle of the half-painted living room,
In the middle of a day like any other
His unclipped beard haggard,
Our stained shirts clinging to our skin.
My back aching, the nipples blistered, my brow furrowed.
We sat staring into the child’s luminous, all-knowing hazel eyes,
Sat holding the one thing that brought so much havoc and bursting joy,
The bonds of breast, bottle, and babble between us.
We leaned in, the three of us, yawning toward tomorrow.
Not yet knowing how much, one day, we’d wish him tiny once more
Not yet part of this uncertain and often cruel world,
Still reliant, compliant, cocooned, swaddled, protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.