“I have traveled a good deal in Concord;”

(Thoreau, Walden)

 

My daily winter walks

slow down pace of life,

bring inner peace, joy.

One day: crimson sunset.

giving way to multi-colored 

skyscape in late afternoon,

accompanied by sounds

of rain-filled creek

tumbling over rocks.

 

Nature’s drama:

hungry deer stretch

on hind legs to feast

at bird feeder;

predatory cooper hawk 

sits high in birch tree,

awaiting small birds,

while  squirrels—red,

black—traverse fields.

 

First snow, glistening

in odd patterns,

blankets leafless trees. 

Silence, stasis replace 

usual ebb and flow. 

Next day spectacular site:

Melting snow nurtures

cascading waterfalls

into gorges below.

 

Snowshoeing past 

our frozen pond,

I ponder my

interior weather:

What awaits in

woods’ shadows

as I  approach eighty?

Such reflections challenge,

but do not impede

December’s pleasures.

 

