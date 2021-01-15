“I have traveled a good deal in Concord;”
(Thoreau, Walden)
My daily winter walks
slow down pace of life,
bring inner peace, joy.
One day: crimson sunset.
giving way to multi-colored
skyscape in late afternoon,
accompanied by sounds
of rain-filled creek
tumbling over rocks.
Nature’s drama:
hungry deer stretch
on hind legs to feast
at bird feeder;
predatory cooper hawk
sits high in birch tree,
awaiting small birds,
while squirrels—red,
black—traverse fields.
First snow, glistening
in odd patterns,
blankets leafless trees.
Silence, stasis replace
usual ebb and flow.
Next day spectacular site:
Melting snow nurtures
cascading waterfalls
into gorges below.
Snowshoeing past
our frozen pond,
I ponder my
interior weather:
What awaits in
woods’ shadows
as I approach eighty?
Such reflections challenge,
but do not impede
December’s pleasures.
