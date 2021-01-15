Yes it was a day to remember
Yes when we the people filled the streets
In celebration and pots banged
Across the ethers, across oceans
Waking from our nightmare
We climbed up from dark bunkers
To survey the wreckage
The smoke rising from a
Charred landscape all the more
Beloved by us now
Yes we survived -- and for that we celebrate
We sing we dance we even hug
Tomorrow begins our labors once again
Repairers of the breach will join hands
To heal, to rebuild, to plant the new garden
To sweep away the dark clouds still massed
On the gloomed horizon
