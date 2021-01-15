Yes it was a day to remember

Yes when we the people filled the streets

In celebration and pots banged

Across the ethers, across oceans

Waking from our nightmare

We climbed up from dark bunkers

To survey the wreckage

The smoke rising from a

Charred landscape all the more

Beloved by us now

Yes we survived -- and for that we celebrate

We sing we dance we even hug

Tomorrow begins our labors once again

Repairers of the breach will join hands

To heal, to rebuild, to plant the new garden

To sweep away the dark clouds still massed

On the gloomed horizon

