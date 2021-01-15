We wait

Holding breath in the still night

Anticipating the dawn,

Hoping to exhale into a

Free world once again,

A world where we shake off

The mantle of isolation and sadness

That has gripped us

During this interminable time.

Reveling with careless abandon

Seems a distant memory,

Enveloped in an innocent haze

That has blown out to sea.

We long to lose our fitful sleep

And raise our faces to a new morning

Filled with light, warmth, and

Companionship without fear.

So we focus our thoughts--our very souls--

As the spirit passes over,

Holding fast to truth, integrity and love

That we may be spared

To see the dawn.

