We wait
Holding breath in the still night
Anticipating the dawn,
Hoping to exhale into a
Free world once again,
A world where we shake off
The mantle of isolation and sadness
That has gripped us
During this interminable time.
Reveling with careless abandon
Seems a distant memory,
Enveloped in an innocent haze
That has blown out to sea.
We long to lose our fitful sleep
And raise our faces to a new morning
Filled with light, warmth, and
Companionship without fear.
So we focus our thoughts--our very souls--
As the spirit passes over,
Holding fast to truth, integrity and love
That we may be spared
To see the dawn.
