The phone rang at 11:30 p.m. in late August. I was already in bed, slowly drifting to sleep. I picked up the phone. It was my daughter. I could hear the desperation in her voice as she was trying to speak. “The School Superintendent just made school online for the first half of the year.”
“Mom, how am I going to work my full-time job at home online, teach my 1st grader, entertain my preschooler and take care of everything else?” She broke down sobbing. “I didn’t plan to be a teacher. I can’t do this. My husband works full-time too and he can’t really teach either.”
The virus. The COVID-19 had crept into their town, their school district, and their lives. I took a deep breath and said, “Don’t worry, Dad and I will help you. Go to sleep now. We will figure this out.” We live about a 4-and-a-half hour drive from her house. I didn’t plan to spend my retirement teaching children after spending my entire professional career as an educator. But, I was grateful we had the time to help the family in their time of need. Spending precious time with grandchildren is one thing, being responsible for implementing curriculum is another.
First, we needed to secure a computer for the little guy. Although their school district had offered a computer, the school superintendent had issued a warning to the parents that not all students could be supplied one immediately. We decided to purchase one similar to the school’s model to be able to free up a computer for a family that did not have the resources to buy one for their child. We were lucky enough to be able to provide one for our grandson and have it available for the first day of first grade.
Next, we made plans for the family to come back to Ithaca and spend at least 10 days as the school year started. This would enable the parents to work continuously online from Ithaca as I supported the first grader grandson online and my husband entertained the 4 year old brother. We felt this would be a good way to get the family rolling in these strange Corona times.
“Why do women always bear the burden of everything?” This was a daughter phone call the next day as we were deciding dates for them to travel to Ithaca. The task of dealing with how she was going to work online, teach, entertain a preschooler and take care of household duties was always a topic of discussion. “I am now a procurement officer,” she said one evening as she described buying groceries online, wiping them down and finding a place for them to go in their house.
In yet an additional phone call a subsequent evening the daughter said, “Why are more women than men having to quit their jobs to be able to take care of everything?” With each question she asked I tried to explain that the COVID-19 had not really changed anything, that it was always the burden many women had to bear to do everything but yes, social scientists would be in agreement, during this pandemic more women would lose their jobs or have to leave their jobs to fulfill their motherly duties. I told her how I was glad she had healthy, retired parents to help. And yes, there would be long-term consequences for women during their retirement years if they had to leave the workforce during this time period.
The family came to Ithaca and through trial and error, with lots of error, this grandmother began honing her computer skills beginning with learning how to access a “conference” as the first grade year began. I felt as though we had entered the “Grandparent Stepping Up Program,” without any computer skills training. I struggled along with other adults in the same position to make sure my grandson did not miss a minute of instruction despite internet glitches like drops in the internet signal, not being able to find the correct site or “Don’t touch that button Boy!”
We got better in time and by the third day, I had mastered the school program, somewhat. I discovered that multiple grandparents and relatives were helping their grandchildren’s education in some way, shape or form. You could hear the other grandparents on the ZOOM morning meetings. You could hear the aunts, uncles, older children and in the background, the younger children and the pets because people had forgotten to mute themselves. It was like being in a unique club and thankfully, the classroom teacher had ten years of regular first grade teaching behind her. Nothing was getting past her screen, “Johnny, sit up and look at me,” or “Desiree, you have to eat your breakfast before you come to online class,” or “Norman, please mute yourself.” I wanted to reach into the screen and give the teacher a hug. She was doing an amazing job and was so very patient with the adults as well as the children. At the end of each day, we took walks around the neighborhood, shared endless games of “Candyland” and made sure the family had the courage to return home and work as a team to make this school experience fruitful and as productive as possible. Both Papa and I were satisfied with the help we could give and appreciative that we could be part of the pandemic online schooling process.
Before the family left Ithaca to begin online schooling on their own, I shared a list of words I thought they would need to keep in mind. I explained to our daughter and son-in-law that this year would require them to consider a number of things: adaptability, fortitude, creativity, resourcefulness, patience, resolve and finally, resilience. I reminded them that we had much to be happy about in spite of everything, to give help to those less fortunate, and when online, please, please, mute yourself!
