Constance Melody Weber had been raised on folk tales populated by peddlers, geese, billy goats, gossamer winged fairies, poisoned apples, and magic beans. She saw wizards with wands following her on the woods path. Evil queens hung in the tops of trees hoping she would trip on her way to her grandmother’s house, snap her ankle, and fall into a pit.
Beneficent fairies left money under her pillow in exchange for her teeth. They mesmerized her grandmother into giving her the best cookies of all the grandchildren, holding her during story time, and teaching her how to gather eggs without getting flogged by the rooster.
Alone in her room at night, she imagined being in a castle surrounded by briars, wolves, demons and half formed beings. She heard wild beasts growling as horses stampeded outside. She smelled burnt wood, wild roses, and her own fear. Then she remembered she was at home, in her castle.
Years later, she toured castles in England, Scotland, France and Spain—some were still inhabited, others were shells that smelled of old stone and emptiness.
She liked the idea of being rescued, but she wasn’t sure by whom or from what. She reflected on story after story of young women who were saved by true love’s kiss.
By the time she was twelve, she stopped reading fairy tales and began reading romances from her mother’s bookshelves. The plots were pretty similar: a woman wanted a man to love her, she pretended she didn’t care, he acted interested, she pushed him away, and then he kissed her, and they overcame difficulties until they could be together, happily ever after.
She had heard her parents’ love story many times. They met at Mansfield College, but her mom had not approved of him. They never dated. Her father had a serious girlfriend, while her mother was busy with learning two new musical instruments, being in the orchestra and singing in the choir.
After graduation, her mother returned to her hometown. Eventually, he got a job at the same high school. They had a tempestuous romance because he was still dating someone else, and her mother refused to be courted by him until he broke off with the other young woman.
Her mother had measures and steps by which she judged him, and he endured being tortured by her brothers and sisters and their practical jokes. Soon they became engaged, but then her mother decided she needed an adventure first: to go to Europe.
She wanted to be certain he was the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. So her mother gave back the ring, took a bus to New York, and boarded the Queen Elizabeth.
When she returned, he was waiting at the dock for he-- roses and ring in hand.
Constance liked the idea of falling in love and of being rescued, but she wasn’t sure by whom of from what. She had one memory that stayed with her from the summer she was seven. Her father had taken her swimming so she could to learn how to swim. When his back was turned, she jumped in the deepest water and found herself sinking and sinking. He dove in and rescued her. That time she knew who had saved her, and she knew from what.
During Constance’s sophomore year in high school, she was expected to know how to conjugate ten Spanish verbs perfectly. No doubt she could have done it, but instead she stayed up late the night before to read a novel about a man and a woman who were in love, but who were forbidden to see each other. They got messages to each other to meet in a church at midnight. She imagined the two of them traveling there, across heath, through bogs, and despite driving sleet, doing whatever it took to be together.
Her reading was interrupted by a sharp-pitched sound outside her bedroom window. When she turned her head, she saw two narrow eyed, long nosed hounds running toward her, wheezing from exertion. She dropped her book. Then she felt foolish. There could not be any dogs outside her window looking in; her bedroom was on the second floor.
She picked the book back up, turned out her light, and woke up when her alarm went off. She tried to study the Spanish verbs during the long school bus ride. But she got motion sickness, and had to close the book.
At school, she waited at the blue-eyed boy’s locker and implored him to let her copy from him. She beguiled him with her closeness and her hungry eyes.
Okay, Constance, but just this one time, he said.
During the test, she looked over his shoulder and copied all but one of the conjugations, which she left blank. She got a 90%, and the teacher told her, ‘Good job.’
She had rescued herself from failing that quiz, but she spent the next period in the restroom vomiting. Decades later it still bothered her that she had cheated.
Constance’s life was a fairy tale and a journey into the land of Moses and the Israelites, and a daily closer walk with all things Jesus. It was a history lesson on the Methodists and John Wesley, a renegade Anglican with some good ideas. She heard how Wesley opposed enslavement of Africans and the unequal distribution of wealth, indentured servitude and the abuse of women, alcohol consumption and vulgarity.
She heard stories about dairy farms, electricians, car dealers, gamblers, evangelists, insurance sales people, teachers, and house painters. Each day at school was filled with facts about Pennsylvania: William Penn, the Wyoming Valley massacre, the Commonwealth, the port of Philadelphia, the battle of Gettysburg, the steel factories in Pittsburgh, the coalmines, and the oil in Titusville. Her favorite map was large and hung on the wall above the built in bookcases. Pictures of Pennsylvania’s resources were marked by images of that wealth.
She learned about the Tannery in Milesburg that her family built, and the iron works in Curtin where the one side of her family had worked. Regardless of what story was being told, she imagined it framed by he purple and maroon Alleghenies.
Piano lessons, flute lessons, chores, walks in the woods, bake sales and church dinners, raffles and fall festivals, carnivals and fishing trips with her dad. At night she read books from her mother’s library using a flashlight beneath her covers.
She belonged to her family, and they belonged to her. Aunts and uncles, first and second cousins and grandparents surrounded her. Three graveyards provided resting places for those who had come before her and had already departed. Her family and their past were her wealth, her belief that she belonged and that even during hard times, if you stuck together, you could get through it. Three times a year, she made trips with her family to decorate grave yards and prop up the leaning marble stones.
She lived on top of a mountain, and she drove twisty, circular Route 144 to go anywhere from there.
Her mother told her the story of her ancestors, the Highlanders of Culloden, who chose Prince Charles over George II. Thousands of them were slaughtered in battle, but some of her bloodline escaped, fleeing across the Irish Sea and settling in Ireland’s northern counties. Next the British declared the Highlanders outlaws to be killed at will, their goods seized, and their women molested and raped.
85,000 of these Scotch Irish came to Pennsylvania between 1728-1776. They carried a Bible, a jug of whiskey and an ax, using all three to eventually make a home in Pennsylvania.
We are descendents of Daniel Shirk who arrived in Philadelphia in 1758, her mother told her. He worked at the docks in the city of brotherly love until he had enough money to travel to Centre County, Pennsylvania where his son, Jacob, was born in 1775.
Constance settled in to hear the story again.
Daniel heard the rumors of three men scalped at Pine Creek and two others killed and scalped at the mouth of the Bald Eagle.
Loyalists to the Crown joined forces in the Wyoming Valley with Native people and drove those who opposed them back south to Philadelphia. Pennsylvania history books refer to as this ‘the Great Runaway.’
In that same year, the Wyoming Valley massacre occurred on July 3rd . News of it caused settlers at the mouth of Bald Eagle Creek and at the North and West Branches of the Susquehanna to stampede like horses.
Susquehanna is a Lenni Lanape word, meaning a mile wide and a foot deep. Some families made rafts, barely held together by dry sticks and string, to keep afloat.
The women and children traveled in the boats and canoes, riding on the water, while the men walked in single file along the banks. By 1782 there were no European settlers living along the West Branch of the Susquehanna.
Her mother pauses and waits for Constance to think about what she is hearing, and then she begins again.
She continues, Jacob Shirk, Daniel’s son, did not return to the West Branch until he could purchase the land for a fair price from the Lenni Lenape in 1784, as recorded at the Land Office. We still have the deed!
Her mother went to the metal box kept in the desk drawer and brought out the deed as proof.
From then on, Jacob is listed as a resident and taxpayer in the hamlet of Pine Creek. He built a house and worked the land. Nine years later, in 1793, his son, Joseph Shirk was born there.
Jacob built a tan-yard in Boggs Township along Bald Eagle Creek in 1815, and then rebuilt it some thirty years later at the confluence of Bald Eagle Creek and Spring Creek—taking pride in the quality of the leather he produced. When Joseph Junior took over the business in 1868, the tannery handled 500 hides a year, and they called their product Union Leather.
I don’t know if I can remember all of this, Mom. Constance speaks in a soft voice.
I am writing it down for you, honey. You may also want to take your own notes. It’s important to know who you are and where you came from. Knowing your past is part of how you make your future.
Our ancestor, Betsy, had 13 children, and her youngest, Eliza, was born when Betsy was 52. Betsy lived to be 91, by the way.
I carry this bloodline, Constance thinks, and the stories she hears make her dream of deep forests, fast running creeks, and the wilderness. She imagines men in British uniforms, early Americans in homespun, and the Lenni Lenape wearing leather leggings and loincloths.
Very few of the Lenni Lenape people remain in Pennsylvania, her mother continues, but their language lives on in the names of places—Pakihmomin, where the cranberries grow, Tumanaraming, where the wolf walks, Moyamensing, the place of judgment, Tulpehocken, land of the turtles and, of course, the Susquehanna River, a mile wide and a foot deep.
You can learn more Lenni Lenape if you want. And her mother recites a fewmore words for her: logamgussit, the messenger, anatschiton, one who cares, and kittlelandamwagan, the earnest one.
Her mother pauses in her storytelling. She can see that her daughter is daydreaming in Lenni Lenape. She watches her daughter whisper the ancient words, and she waits.
Are you ready? The mother asks.
I am, Mom. I know it is my job to listen, to learn, to be able to repeat the stories, to attend to the graves of those who have passed over. I am kittlelandamwagan, the earnest one.
