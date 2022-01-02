I knew where I lived was where I wanted to stay. Always. I was a big city dweller, always would be: an opening night celebrator, a street pizza eater, a subway rider, a fast talker, a Central Park walker. New York City was the juicy apple, the award winner, the piñata at the party full of surprises.
Then we all fell down. The virus hit us early on and hung on. After over a year with no jobs, enclosed in 900 square feet we needed to get out. We packed our bags and left the sickly city, heading to Ithaca we’d heard it was “Gorges.”
First light of day, our first morning no screech of grinding garbage truck bins but bird song. We gulped in the piney air like drowning men. I left piles of unpacked boxes and headed out.
Open roads, not a soul in sight, subway maps and cell phone apps would not help choose a destination. Just keep walking; this might just prove an adventure. So into the woods I go. My mind picks at grim fairy tales. Foul play happens here. Nothing good comes of walking alone in the woods.
The path opens onto a vast hillside crammed with headstones. I wandered around reading the cold facts recorded in granite: name, date of birth, date of death.
I’m drawn to a flat bronze marker, here lies (my hero) Carl Edward Sagan, November 9, 1934 December 20 1996. Scattered about the marker: a Boy Scout merit badge, a yellow star, a little inspirational stone reminding me to ”Look Up.” I do. I’m standing feet on the ground eyes on the sky and up there “so many suns so many worlds.”
I thought I belonged among the 8 million plus, crammed into a space of high rises and concrete. But I was wrong; I guess this must be the place.
