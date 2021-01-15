Jupiter sits steady as ever to the southeast,
Saturn tilts nearby, a vague neighbor,
while Pluto sits between them
though not visible
to my naked eye.
A new moon hangs to the west,
brilliant in the setting light,
thin but oh so bright.
I hang my hopes
on its lower hook,
dangling them there
so they are above the chaos
that is our lives.
I was just reading a poem that I wrote
a few years ago,
it tried to capture
how we carry each other's pain
and in doing so
it somehow makes the burden
of those directly impacted
a little less lonely.
My daughter and I talked about it,
her insight being
that when we talk about our pain
it becomes lighter inside,
the sun and air and listening
makes it fade
just a little.
And a little
is enough.
The poem was spurred
by events far away.
Now tragedy strikes
one circle from home,
and is felt in ways
that I cannot even yet say.
The ripples of our lives
like raindrops upon a still pond,
circling out,
crossing paths, running parallel, with, against.
In the end,
regardless of initial energy,
all water
runs to the sea.
Our fifteen year old dog slows,
giving me time to glance up through the trees,
catching the light outline
of the Big Dipper.
Ahead the sunset has almost faded,
the new moon now low in the sky.
Tomorrow we will circle the block again,
the moon will be a little later,
a little fuller,
and our friend's pain
will have faded
a little more.
Every day
a little
is enough.
Eventually
we all circle home,
some of us
just sooner
than others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.