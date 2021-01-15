Jupiter sits steady as ever to the southeast,

Saturn tilts nearby, a vague neighbor,

while Pluto sits between them

though not visible

to my naked eye.

A new moon hangs to the west,

brilliant in the setting light,

thin but oh so bright.

I hang my hopes

on its lower hook,

dangling them there

so they are above the chaos

that is our lives.

I was just reading a poem that I wrote

a few years ago,

it tried to capture

how we carry each other's pain

and in doing so

it somehow makes the burden

of those directly impacted

a little less lonely.

My daughter and I talked about it,

her insight being

that when we talk about our pain

it becomes lighter inside,

the sun and air and listening

makes it fade

just a little.

And a little

is enough.

The poem was spurred

by events far away.

Now tragedy strikes

one circle from home,

and is felt in ways

that I cannot even yet say.

The ripples of our lives

like raindrops upon a still pond,

circling out,

crossing paths, running parallel, with, against.

In the end,

regardless of initial energy,

all water

runs to the sea.

Our fifteen year old dog slows,

giving me time to glance up through the trees,

catching the light outline

of the Big Dipper.

Ahead the sunset has almost faded,

the new moon now low in the sky.

Tomorrow we will circle the block again,

the moon will be a little later,

a little fuller,

and our friend's pain

will have faded

a little more.

Every day

a little

is enough.

Eventually

we all circle home,

some of us

just sooner

than others.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you