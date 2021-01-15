In October, as we worked

Day and night in frenzied solidarity

To Stop The Coup

I went to Lowe’s and bought my first

American flag (I who stopped reciting

The Pledge of Allegiance in second grade)

It was bigger, grander than I expected

I got out my awl and screwdriver

Installed the little bracket by the front door

And hung my new Old Glory with

More defiance than pride

Even though no one passes

On this quiet road

Why, asks dear husband, do you do this?

People will be confused to see our

Black Lives Matter sign on the mailbox

Then this. What will they think?

Sad, I say.

I never believed in America, but...

Don’t it always seem to go

You don’t know what you’ve got

‘Til it’s gone

