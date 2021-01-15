In October, as we worked
Day and night in frenzied solidarity
To Stop The Coup
I went to Lowe’s and bought my first
American flag (I who stopped reciting
The Pledge of Allegiance in second grade)
It was bigger, grander than I expected
I got out my awl and screwdriver
Installed the little bracket by the front door
And hung my new Old Glory with
More defiance than pride
Even though no one passes
On this quiet road
Why, asks dear husband, do you do this?
People will be confused to see our
Black Lives Matter sign on the mailbox
Then this. What will they think?
Sad, I say.
I never believed in America, but...
Don’t it always seem to go
You don’t know what you’ve got
‘Til it’s gone
