One day I was getting ready for bed, like I always do, reading Spy School, maybe some Shadow and Bone. My dad was on the bed, with his phone, reading the news, and then he said, “Did you know that Jeff Bezos (or, as I like to say, Bozo,) spent a lifetime of carbon emissions on a rocket joyride?” “No,” I said, because of course I didn’t know, my parents wouldn’t have let me read the news. At that point I began to feel like I should do something about it (not the news part, the climate change part).
I had thought about this before, but never had actually tried to get my voice heard. I told my parents this, and my mom said, “Hey, maybe you should try writing an article about it!” I was confused, as I knew nobody would publish an article that a kid wrote. And then, I had an idea. Tell the Ithaca Times! They would surely do it, and my grandpa, Don Barber, had done this before. So I got on my computer the next morning and started typing. (That’s what I’m doing right now.) Here are 5 ways you and your family can help if you want.
Don’t leave electrical appliances plugged in when not in use. They will still use energy, and unless you use solar panels or other renewables for your house electricity, they will burn fossil fuels because you need fossil fuels to make electricity.
Don’t take short (0.5 miles or shorter) car rides. Cars still use a lot of gas even on short car rides! Bike or walk (or scooter like I do) as an alternative.
Shop local and support Black- or brown-owned businesses. Remember when I said that Jeff Bezos spent a lifetime of carbon on a rocket joyride? Well, if you shop on Amazon, you’re technically giving him money to do that sorta stuff. Shop on the Commons or another local or Black or Brown owned business.
Vote for climate-friendly politicians or run yourself to change laws. Vote for climate friendly politicians such as the Green Team in local or national elections. Or, you could run yourself!
Share your newfound knowledge with family and friends.
Share this great stuff! The more people we have cleaning up and doing their part, the faster we can turn this climate catastrophe around and get back on track.
