I bequeath my dying heart that explodes with unrequited love... sending its shrapnel to you.
For it is yours... to let its pieces rain down as fluttering cold ashes.
It is yours... to catch the bloody fragments in your warm hand and squeeze them back together.
Yours to keep... as I lie helpless, motionless, and frigid until its return.
It is you.... that can bring me back to life or let me die...
