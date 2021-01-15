Each one of us is chosen in the process of life, from birth from an egg, in jobs, in relationships. Life as I am finding out is made of choices. Starting from an egg, when you were an egg in your mom’s stomach, the sperm chose that egg, you. All of those other eggs, other lifes, were thrown away. If you had not been chosen by that sperm, you would not be here. Someone else would. But you were chosen. But to think that you, if you are a girl, or your mom, have that much power to hold lots of chances for life for so many people. A woman is able to do that, hold all those potential lives, and there are so many women in the world, holding all of those potential lives. Yet we are still considered by some to be “just girls” or “weak” and “incapable of hard things.” We are living in a world of unfairness towards women, different races, and different religions. I don’t understand why we can’t just live with no prejudice toward anyone. But I’m grateful we are making progress toward that.

