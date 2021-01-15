After a hundred years of standing tall on the cliffs of West Hill, I no longer exist. I am being replaced by a younger version of myself. The problem was mainly in my feet, dug deep into the earth, they said I could no longer bear the weight of my stories.
A kindly neighbor did speak up for me, stating with no uncertainty, that with some remedial work on my foundation, I would be strong again. Further attention to my upper floors would allow me to prosper as a home well into our current century. His remarks fell largely on deaf ears. Conventional wisdom replied that deep pockets of money are available for building anew, not so much for propping up the old. Furthermore, I could never be as “sustainable” as the newer version of me promises to be.
What seems to be forgotten is that I had sustained human existence for decades before sustainability was a thing. Countless numbers of individuals passed through my doors. I made a home to all manner of human experience: births, deaths, high society, criminality, heroism and war. The spirit of all those past lives were atomized and co mingled with the debris from my own destruction. What were once walls, windows, even a chimney is now lost as “embodied energy” - the wood, stone and steel that went into my construction, painstakingly fit together by the hands of men and women. I am thankful that they have passed on so as not to bear witness to my own ending.
The same can’t be said for the other century old homes which looked upon my demise with foreboding. I used to enjoy great views from my cliff side. Cornell, on the opposite hill, stood out as a beacon of prosperity for the small town in the valley below. Unfortunately, in this time of pandemic, as the university diminishes, prosperity can be taken away as easily as it was given. On the southernmost hill I watched as great towers rose up to house Ithaca College’s young denizens. The monoliths appeared to strive for the grandeur of the sky-aspirations of youth, gently rebuked by the soaring birds in the towers’ midsts.
I was also observant of the development that occurred on the valley floor. As is the want of humanity, there has never been a lack of building in my memory. Young Harold is a project in the city center I had been keeping my eye on. What were once a few historic buildings became a hole in the ground, then Harold rose up in their place. The tall gleaming yellow insulation was a reflection of the sun itself until the gray outer shell encased the luminance.
Harold is an example of building up rather than out. The intent being that human density is the savior of a city hollowed out by the decades long shift of commerce to the fringes of town.
I am skeptical that tall apartment buildings are ever a measure of a city’s well being, In my experience, life is more fully lived close to the ground, where roots are traditionally anchored. Back in my own neighborhood, I harbor no ill feelings for my replacement. My ground has been so built over that hardly a remnant of my past life is evident. The surrounding trees may remember but they’ve always maintained a silent vigil. Ah well, maybe these new building can do something I never could-make money-which is truly the key to longevity. What’s more sustainable than that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.