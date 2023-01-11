My big idea is PEACE. Sadly, we value teaching people how to kill total strangers more than teaching people peaceful means of communication and negotiation.
I truly believe that this planet’s world leaders need to learn how to settle their differences without sending our children to other countries to kill perfect strangers. We expect the Mafia to settle their differences without killing each other. And, they go to prison if they’re caught doing it. We expect gangs to settle their differences without killing each other. We expect neighbors to settle their differences without killing each other. I believe we should expect the same of our world leaders.
My Big Idea? What if all the money spent on the military machine was spent instead on teaching peaceful communication and mediation skills, and non-violent forms of self-defense… In fact, all that money would probably allow us to provide that education worldwide, free of charge.
I'm waiting for the day world leaders figure out we do not need to spend billions sending our children to kill other people's children, and can instead behave like adults and engage in peaceful forms of communication and negotiation. May there be peace ahead for all of us.
