My idea: add citizen journalists to cover specific sectors and issues in the county. The goal is to expand the community's knowledge base of what is happening in the area, with the potential to expand citizen participation in government. The benefits of more information about more issues include empowered citizens, enhanced local media, and a greater collective voice in local politics.
A news outlet (electronic papers to begin, as they are more cost-effective than print) could apply for grants to train citizen journalists: volunteer positions and/or partner with Ithaca College's Park School of Communications. Hired editors would pull the work together in weekly online sections. The citizen journalists could be assigned specific county sectors and update readers regularly on what issues, meeting outcomes, and policies are discussed and implemented. The same citizen journalist would follow the same space for a given amount of time: for example, meetings in a specific town, village, city, or hamlet. This project could start small or large; perhaps the journalists cover school board meetings instead of municipalities. The difference from making meeting minutes available is that the citizen journalist would, under a paid editor's guidance, be more issue or topic-specific in their reporting.
For example, a citizen journalist assigned to Dryden town meetings would take notes and report back in an issue or topic-focused manner: environmental issues, diversity issues, economic issues, free speech issues, and/or whatever the news outlet and grant-funded editors agreed upon. These are samples, but the idea would be to track a municipality's actions in a comprehensively outlined and narrative form.
Information on the news platform about how things are evolving in sectors of the county could be examined by the public and, hopefully, lead to more citizen participation in the political process. Depending on the news outlet's preferences, a grant could include time for editorial staff to pull the information on issues together across municipalities and analyze the issues. The editor might also invite letters from the community on topics.
In summary, one person focusing on one thing can lead to greater in-depth knowledge, and sharing that knowledge in an organized fashion can lead to a better understanding by the citizenry. A more informed citizenry can better partner in issue exploration and policy setting. In addition, a more informed citizenry may lead to more involved citizens and less muttering of this line, "But, there is nothing we can do about it."
Finally, this idea may help all media outlets in the county. With more data available, radio stations, TV stations, and newspaper outlets would be offered sources and ideas for deepening interviews with individuals and organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.