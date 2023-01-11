This is not new idea, but it is a BIG idea. Given the prevalence of food insecurity and abundant wealth in this country, it seems to me it is about time to develop a food recovery and distribution system called FoodEx (think FedEx). The idea is that there would be two national numbers: 1-800-GIV-FOOD and 1-800-GET-FOOD where anyone anywhere could call and either donate surplus edible food or find the nearest free meal or food pantry. Let’s say you threw a big party or wedding reception with a great deal of food leftover. You could call 1-800-GIV-FOOD and within an hour or so a FoodEx truck with a uniformed driver would show up at your door and take the surplus food off your hands. Or you’re a small shop owner with regular surplus food and you call 1-800-GIV-FOOD to arrange regular pick-ups. On the other hand, you find yourself stranded in an unfamiliar city with no money and you’re hungry, so you call 1-800-GET-FOOD and the operator uses their computer and a GPS with your location to identify a nearby meals program. Or you’re a single mom with lots of kids and you call 1-800-GET-FOOD to find the nearest food pantry to help make ends meet.
This system could be entirely paid from the value of the food collected. The idea is that a significant about of the food collected would go to existing meals and food distribution programs run by non-profits. This influx of free food would significantly reduce the agency’s annual food expenses. It would not be unreasonable to ask these non-profit agencies to redirect some portion of those savings to the FoodEx program. The same would be true for food programs run by churches.
And, in case you did not know already, studies have shown that, in this country, there is more food wasted that is perfectly edible at the time it was discarded than is needed to feed everyone who is experiencing food insecurity. If we were to collect half of all the edible waste (surplus) food available and distributed it equitably, we could end involuntary hunger and food insecurity in this country without spending additional tax dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.