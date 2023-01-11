It took some effort to get here. Two introverts, a car full of musical instruments and comfortable clothing, a case of water and a bag of snacks: off we went on an six-hour road trip to Frederick, Maryland, to dance, sing, and play our instruments for a week. This is Terpsichore’s Holiday, a dance week held each year between Christmas and New Year’s. We arrived to find an evening dance in full swing (pun intended), with over 150 people smiling, hugging, holding hands, and walking in repeated patterns with children, teens, college students, parents, and grandparents.
There are no prerequisites for attending a dance camp of this type. The Lloyd Shaw Foundation, which sponsors this camp and another in Tennessee in July, was created to preserve, promote, and teach dance for all. Beginners are welcome, and the emphasis is on fun traditional dances with live music. Easy traditional square dances that can be learned quickly, contra dances (kind of like square dances, but usually in long lines of dancers), English country dance, waltz, garland dancing, clogging, and Irish sean nós (old style step dancing, like a relaxed Riverdance) are on the daily dance schedule this year. Children enjoy games, juggling, and nature walks, as well.
Campers are welcome to lead their own activities. Ithaca’s ComedyFLOPs veteran John Fracchia led an improv workshop. Someone else led a tai chi class. Singers got together to learn Sacred Harp shape note singing, a Southern traditional vocal form. Klezmer and jam sessions opened up, and a haunting ritual dance with deer antlers was performed by a group of teens in the moonlight. Tonight, several adults were working on a puzzle with a message: Love Is Love. Given that roughly one third of the group gathered here is Jewish, a Shabbat candle lighting ceremony accompanied with singing, a shruti box instrument, and hand drumming was held under a pergola at sunset. All were invited to participate, Jewish or not.
Inclusiveness and creating a sense of belonging are at the core of these types of camps. People are free to express themselves throughout the week so long as they respect the rights and identities of others. Pronouns are on the name badges. Dancers are referred to as “Larks” or “Robins” rather than ladies and gentlemen. Little girls wear wigs, masks, and sequined dresses whenever they like, and nobody worries about who is dancing with whom. It’s safe for children to dance with strangers, because we quickly learn all the family members’ names, and everyone watches out for each other.
By the end of the week, we will feel like we’ve known these people forever. We’ll stay in touch with many of them, sharing cards and social media posts, and maybe even visiting them. Dance has brought us together. Maybe we will only see each other once a year, at this camp, but we might meet up at another camp or dance weekend somewhere.
It took effort to get here, but everyone here has made that effort to leave screens behind (mostly) and venture out during the dark days of winter to find laughter, joy, and a sense of bonding through kinetic freedom of expression. After years of seclusion, the touch of other human beings soothes our COVID-weary need for social affirmation. We will return home to rejoin (or find) our local dances and build our dancing communities, because we need to remember and remind others that community matters.
