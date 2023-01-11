Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
Originally designed by the prominent architectural firm, Gibb & Waltz, they would surely be ashamed of what’s become of their work. In 1994, the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission and Common Council designated the building a landmark, which sets in place a strict set of rules for altering the look and use. County tax records show the building was acquired by Jason Fane in 1993 for $325K. It’s now assessed at $500K.
Can’t we put our collective heads together and find a use for this monolithic structure? In a city full of creative, industrious people, surely there must be a use. How about co-working spaces, a youth hostel, alternative energy training center, or a food hall?
My big idea: The City of Ithaca and Jason Fane need to decide that 30 years of prime real estate monstrosity is enough, set aside regulations and preconditions, and find a way to transform this property into something we can all be proud of.
