Need help getting around Ithaca & Tompkins County? Way2Go and the 2-1-1 call center are here to connect you with up-to-date information about the available transportation options and resources in the area.
2-1-1 Information Call Center
Call 2-1-1 anytime 24/7 (toll free 877-211-8667) or text your zip code to TXT211 (898211) for general information on transportation services and resources including rides to medical appointments, referrals to food delivery programs and more. You can chat online or find more information at hsctc.org/211tompkins
Way2Go Transportation Information
Visit Way2Go.org to find transportation information, timely service updates, as well as tips and videos such as how to load your bike on the bus, and more. Way2Go provides translated resources in Chinese and Spanish by request.
Ways to Get Around
Going multimodal or combining walking, riding a bus or bike along with sharing rides can help to save you money, go green, and increase your physical and mental health. If you have limited income or mobility, there are resources available to those that qualify. We have a few tips for you as you plan your next outing, grocery trip, or commute.
GO ITHACA is a membership-based incentive program that provides sustainable and affordable transportation solutions to improve your commute and complete errands while supporting a healthy lifestyle, reducing vehicle pollution, and decreasing traffic congestion in our community. Membership is FREE! Sign up to at goithaca.org
Walking
Walking within well-lit areas, on pedestrian ways, cross walks, and trails helps you get safely to your destination. When sharing the road, walking against traffic can help you to see and be seen by people driving cars and riding bikes. Increase your visibility by wearing bright colors, a reflective layer, or flashing your smart phone or key light after dark. Consider ways to make your walk more comfortable, like wearing weather appropriate shoes, attire, packing an umbrella for the rain, and bringing along a bag or fold-up cart to carry your groceries or heavier items.
Ithaca is Trails
A walkable trails map can be found at IthacaTrails.org
Biking
When biking, wear a helmet and bright or reflective attire to be most visible. Stay safe by riding with traffic, following road rules, and using hand signals when turning or changing lanes. Use bike lanes or boulevards whenever possible. Don’t forget to bring a reliable U-lock to secure your tire and bike to a rack once you arrive at your destination.
Bike Walk Tompkins
Learn about walking and biking activities, services, maps, and more at BikeWalkTompkins.org For bike shops, rental and DIY repair go to bikewalktompkins.org/bike-shops
Ithaca Bikeshare
Download the Ithaca Bikeshare app at IthacaBikeshare.org to use Ithaca’s electric bike network, find a bike near you, and find tips on how to ride safely.
Buses & Paratransit
Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT)
The local TCAT bus service is an affordable option to get around campus, to downtown shops, and around Tompkins County. TCAT provides safe and secure wheelchair accommodation and a bike rack for up to two bikes. A new farebox system is underway. View updates, routes and schedules, or download a real-time app at TCATbus.com
Students can learn more at https://tcatbus.com/learn/college-students/
Intercity Bus Lines
Intercity bus lines are available to travel to cities like Elmira, Binghamton, Syracuse, Philadelphia, and NYC. Find transportation information at Way2Go.org
Gadabout ADA Paratransit
An ADA certified service, providing rides to persons with disabilities and their families as well as to those 55 and over. Call 607-273-1878 or visit GadaboutBus.org to apply.
CU Lift
CU Lift service is available for Cornell University students with disabilities. For more information, call 607-254-4545 or go to Cornell Accommodations Services website at https://sds.cornell.edu/accommodations-services/transportation
Driving
When driving, put safety first by sharing the road, giving people on foot and bike the right of way. Slow down when in residential and commercial areas, follow NY traffic laws, avoid phone use and consumption of mind altering substances when behind the wheel. Using different options to get around, like carpooling or parking your car to walk, bike or take the bus even part way can help you to keep your car longer, saving you money, gas, miles, and wear & tear.
Online Defensive Driving Courses
Learn safe driving tips and cut your insurance costs by taking an online defensive driving course. Visit Way2Go.org under the Tips & Tools section to find resources for defensive driving and aging & driving.
Electric Vehicle Programs
Opting to purchase a used electric vehicle could cut your costs in maintenance and gas. Share any questions you have about EVs with Way2Go and the Energy Team at Cornell Cooperative Extension Tompkins County. Find tips and information at https://ccetompkins.org/environment/electric-vehicles or email questions to info@way2go.org
Carshare Membership and Car rental— Ithaca Carshare
Ithaca Carshare services are currently on pause but should return next year. Get updates at Ithaca Carshare.org
Enterprise,Budget and other car rental agencies. An option for local and long-distance travel or multiday trips to and from other cities. Find more information about these services at Way2Go.org
Ride hailing and Ridesharing — Local Cab & Taxi Services
Whenever possible share the ride with friends or fellow travelers to lower the cost of cab or taxi ride. Call Collegetown Cab (607) 588-8888 or Ithaca Dispatch (607) 277-7777 at least a half an hour in advance to increase the likelihood that you arrive to your destination on-time. A wheelchair accessible van is available through Collegetown Cab if requested days in advance.
Lyft and Uber Ride-Hailing
Lyft & Uber are ride-hailing services in the area. Those of you who are used to finding a quick ride through Lyft or Uber in other areas may find these ride-hailing options have longer wait times due to limited drivers available in this area. Go to Lyft.com or Uber.com to download the App and sign up as a driver or to find a ride.
Finger Lakes Rideshare Ride-Matching Platform
To find a potential ride-match with someone going to a similar destination sign up at FingerLakesRideshare.org, a platform powered by 511NYRideshare. Drivers who make a daily scheduled trip should post regularly and in advance to provide the best potential ride-matches to ride seekers headed the same way.
This article is not an endorsement, it is purely educational to inform our community of the available transportation options for traveling and commuting in, to and from Ithaca and Tompkins County. Students are also encouraged to check in with the school, college, or university transportation office.
Remember, you can find transportation information, updates, and more at Way2Go.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.