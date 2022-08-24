There’s no shame in being a newcomer, and in fact with a fair number of temporary residents, and people who’ve come here and never left, you’ll find that Ithaca is a pretty welcoming place. On the other hand, there’s also no harm in knowing some of the local cultural references as you get established. The following are ten things—lore, stories, points of pride and chagrin—every Ithacan knows about our city.
1. We’re Blue
Described as an “enclave of progressivism” and a “blue oasis in a desert of red,” Ithaca has been named among the “best cities for liberals” by the website Livability. We haven’t had a Republican mayor since the early 1980s. Democratic candidates have won the support of over 70% of Tompkins County voters for the last four presidential elections. We had the nation’s first Socialist mayor, Ben Nichols, from 1989 to 1995. Let’s just say that it’s a safe space to identify as an avowed liberal. We’ve become so predictable that neither parties’ candidates in general elections come here to campaign any more.
It wasn’t always so. For most of Ithaca’s history, it was reliably Republican. FDR got creamed in Tompkins County all four times, and with the exception of Lyndon Johnson in 1964, the county went for the Republican candidate in every presidential election until 1984. The change came in the 1970s, when Cornell and Ithaca College were expanding, and upstate New York began to lose a lot of its manufacturing jobs. Ithaca's biggest industry by then was clearly higher education, and there was a shift in the political demographics of the city.There are occasional sightings of Ithaca Republicans these days, but you have to be quick.
2. RBG lived here
As a renowned liberal sanctuary, Ithacans are proud of the fact that former Associate Supreme Court Justice and American cultural icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived in Ithaca while attending Cornell (undergraduate Class of 1954). We all remember Notorious RBG as an anchor in the currently-beleaguered liberal wing of the nation’s highest court. A member of Alpha Epsilon Phi, she cited the classes she took from Professor Vladimir Nabokov as an influence on her writing. She met her husband at Cornell. The university now has a brand-new freshman dorm on North Campus named after her. Also, I’m reliably informed that you can purchase Cornell-RBG merch at the Cornell store.
Her connection to the region is complicated, though, by the fact that she authored the majority opinion in the 2005 case Sherill v Oneida Indian Nation. She is not necessarily a favorite of a lot of the Native American community, and particularly the Cayuga Nation, who were living where Ithaca is now prior to European settlement. That case effectively shut down the decades-long legal odyssey of the Cayuga to get restitution for 65 thousand acres of land that had been illegally taken by New York State, on the basis that too much time had elapsed by the time they were able to assert their claim. No disrespect to her, and Lord knows we miss her on the Court these days, but I quietly replaced my RBG bobblehead with one of the Dalai Lama (see below).
3. We had our own currency
They were called “Ithaca Hours,” and the system was started back in 1991 by community organizer Paul Glover. Though no longer in circulation, it was one of the longest-running local currency systems in American history and was famous in its day. The idea was to encourage the patronage of local businesses and prevent money from leaving the local economy. The value of each Ithaca Hour was based on the living wage, which at the time was deemed to be $10 an hour. In true homegrown fashion, the bills were originally printed on local handmade paper and later transferred to a combination of cotton and hemp.
It was wonderfully Ithacan, in that it was local, felt virtuous, and was outside the larger ‘system’, and it only died a slow and steady death over a surprisingly long period. One reason Ithaca Hours petered out is that Paul Glover moved away, and he was the networker and proselytizer whose energy kept things moving. Also, the early ‘90s was just about when people started to shift away from cash toward electronic transactions, and locally-printed paper Hours were bound to suffer. Finally, businesses that accepted Hours as payment got far more than they could use themselves, and so the number of businesses willing to take them dwindled, eventually, to zero. We’re not afraid to embrace doomed, noble causes.
4. Everyone has a favorite waterfall
Ithaca has a motto which, unless you literally just stepped off the bus, you must have seen by now: “Ithaca is Gorges.” The logo and motto were created in the 1970s by Howard Cogan (Cornell ‘50, MPS ‘80), who owned an advertising business in town. He donated them to the city and we’ve embraced it ever since, and with good reason. Ithaca is blessed with an astounding number of waterfalls and gorges.
Walkable and within city limits, you can fly fish at the foot of Ithaca Falls, head from downtown to Collegetown in Cascadilla Gorge, or have a picnic in Six Mile Creek Gorge. Within Ithaca’s close orbit is Taughannock Falls, which is taller than Niagara Falls, and swimming holes with lifeguards at the base of Buttermilk Falls and another one at the base of Enfield Falls in Robert Treman Park. Heck, there are 12 separate waterfalls in Robert Treman Park alone. It’s the sort of thing that even jaded, lifelong residents don’t take for granted, and the only way to have a favorite is to check them all out.
5. We had an Octopus
It’s a quaint phenomenon to anyone coming from a big city to see Ithaca drivers muttering bitterly at a six minute traffic jam in the city’s West End. It’s a bottleneck, especially at rush hours, but it used to be WAY worse. Three busy state roads—Routes 79, 89, and 96—converge in an area on the west side of the Cayuga Inlet. Three main city streets—State/MLK, Seneca, and Buffalo—bring traffic from downtown on the east side. Before the 1990s, they were all, with an extra road thrown in for good measure, funneled through a narrow intersection and a single bridge. It was not uncommon during busy times for it to take a half hour to get through. The whole tangled mess was called “the Octopus,” a name that still haunts the nightmares of long-time residents.
The area has been reconfigured countless times over the years, but now there are three bridges across the Inlet and, sluggish though it sometimes is, there’s been no need to conjure up images of tentacled sea creatures in describing the area for some time.
6. The Commons
Ithaca did not invent the downtown pedestrian mall—they might have had them in ancient Greece—but the Ithaca Commons is the central attraction of downtown. Completed in 1975, it’s a popular tourist destination, with upscale restaurants, galleries, public art, and little shops. Certainly a place to take your guests if they’ve never been to Ithaca.
It’s shaped like a T, comprised of a two-block segment of State/MLK Street between Cayuga and Aurora Streets, and a smaller one-block segment, "Bank Alley," extending north up Tioga Street to Seneca Street, that is home to several banks, the Visitors’ Bureau, and the Tompkins County History Center. Architecturally, let’s call it half 19th-century buildings and half modern construction.
The Commons has seen its ups and downs over the years, but seems to be thriving these days, in part because of the recent spate of development projects in the area. When weather permits, it hosts outdoor concerts and various festivals. It’s also the go-to venue for political protests and rallies. In other words, it reflects Ithaca’s culture and is a good place to start if you want to get a feel for the city.
7. The Cortaca Jug
The Cortaca Jug is the trophy given to the winner of the annual football game played between the Red Dragons of SUNY Cortland and the Bombers of Ithaca College. It’s one of the most prominent games in NCAA Division III football, and it’s become an increasingly intense rivalry between the schools. For the uninitiated, the schools, and their respective cities, are 20 miles apart. The record since there’s been a trophy, as of last year, is Ithaca 37 wins, Cortland 25 wins. There have been half-hearted attempts to expand the rivalry to the two cities themselves, but Cortland is so thoroughly outclassed by Ithaca in every regard that it hasn’t really gotten anywhere.
This year’s contest is scheduled for November 12th in Yankee Stadium, which is approximately 230 miles from either city.
8. We were Hollywood before Hollywood
For about five years, 1914 to 1919 to be exact, Ithaca had a thriving film production studio that shot movies in settings all over Ithaca, the Cornell campus, and Cayuga Lake. Theodore and Leopold Wharton set up the Wharton Studio by the lake in what is today Stewart Park and made serials and feature films for American Pathe and William Randolph Hearst’s International Film Service. Movie stars such as Lionel Barrymore, Pearl White, Theda Bara, and Francis X. Bushman could be spotted around town (some lived here for extended periods), and elaborate stunts were shot on location in and around the city. Citizens with the leisure to do so could be extras. It was all very exciting, and Ithaca was justly considered during that time to be a focal point of the movie industry. At the same time, though, more and more of the movie industry was moving to southern California and Hollywood where they could shoot year-round. (Notice that we haven’t mentioned Ithaca winters in this piece.) That, coupled with some financial difficulties induced the Wharton brothers to decamp to sunnier and possibly more lucrative locations, and our moment of celluloid glory was over.
9. Birthplace of the Ice Cream Sundae
The story is that on Sunday, April 3, 1892, the Reverend John M. Scott, after ministering to his flock at the old Unitarian Church on East Buffalo Street, took his customary stroll to the Platt & Colt Pharmacy on East State Street (where the Commons is now) in search of refreshment. Platt & Colt advertised the sale of “drugs, paints, oils, etc”, and one assumes that refreshment would fall in the broad category of “etc”. The shop’s owner (and Unitarian church treasurer), Chester C. Platt, asked his fountain clerk, one DeForest Christiance, for two bowls of ice cream. Instead of serving the reverend plain vanilla though, and here’s where the moment of divine inspiration occurred, Platt took the bowls and topped each with cherry syrup and a candied cherry. Boom. The “Cherry Sunday” was born based, evidently, on the fact that it was concocted on a Sunday.
There are a half dozen other cities, most notably Two Rivers, Wisconsin, that also claim to be the birthplace of the Sundae, but there is ample primary source evidence, in the careful custody of Ithaca’s archivist Donna Eschenbrenner, that irrefutably documents and supports our status as the first. Invent your own frozen dairy treat, Two Rivers.
10. The Dalai Lama loves Ithaca
Yes, he’s visited, and the Namgyal Monastery Institute of Buddhist Studies in Ithaca has been the North American seat of the personal monastery of His Holiness since 1992. This past spring, ground was broken for the construction of a 9000-square-foot library and learning center on a 28-acre parcel just outside the city on South Hill. In addition to works by the current Dalai Lama, the facility will hold the collected works of all the previous Dalai Lamas as well as a rare copy of the Kangyur and Tengyur (the works of Indian and Tibetan Buddhist masters), hand printed with wood blocks in Tibet. It’s a pretty big deal, and will continue to make Ithaca a destination for the global Buddhist community, though it doesn’t necessarily translate to a Buddhist vibe in the general public, particularly among muttering drivers on the site of the old Octopus.
