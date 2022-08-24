Ithaca, which is unique in so many ways, is a collection of neighborhoods like so many other cities. And like everywhere else, Ithaca’s neighborhoods have distinct characters. The difference is that the distinctions here can be quite subtle, making it difficult for newcomers to see what separates one neighborhood from another. An experienced Ithacan can look at a photo, like those that illustrate this article, and immediately tell you what neighborhood is pictured. This is a quick primer to help you learn what separates, say, Fall Creek from Belle Sherman.
Downtown
When Ithacans talk about the “urban/city” aspect of Tompkins County life, they are really talking about The Ithaca Commons and the surrounding blocks. Opened in 1975 at a then-extraordinary cost of $1.13 million, the original Commons was spearheaded by Mayor Ed Conley to bring people back to Ithaca’s downtown. In 1981, several vacant lots were converted into Center Ithaca; in 2005, Seneca Place, which includes the Hilton Garden Inn, opened on Seneca Street adjacent to the Commons. Gateway Commons, another luxury apartment building, opened in 2007.
The old Commons was given a facelift in 2013 and the reconstruction was supposed to take 18 months at a cost of $9.5 million. Several problems made the renovation go far over budget and schedule, finally re-opening in August 2015 at a total cost of $15 million. The newer Ithaca Commons boasts more open space, lots of benches and places to sit, playground areas and a bandshell on the corner of Seneca and Tioga Streets. Harolds Square, another large residential complex, is named for its former building, Harold’s Army Navy store. (Take note: Harolds Square, like Wegmans, does not have an apostrophe.) The Commons is lined with specialty shops, restaurants and the five-screen art house theater Cinemapolis, located one block over on E. Green Street which is accessible via Home Dairy Alley.
There are no large grocery stores or big box stores in the area, so downtown residents will have to shop elsewhere for the essentials. Since Woolworth’s closed its doors in the 1990s, the building has been occupied by the Tompkins County Public Library. GreenStar Oasis Cooperative Market in the Dewitt Mall, across the street from Dewitt Park, is open for business, and the Hotel Ithaca, formerly the Holiday Inn, is in the 200 block of S. Cayuga Street. The Marriott Hotel can be found on the east end of The Commons on S. Aurora Street.
The 300 block of E. State Street has several shops to the north as well as Canopy, a three-star hotel. To the south is the apartment and retail building City Centre, home to Collegetown Bagels’ (CTB) downtown branch and Ithaca Ale House.
The State Theatre on W. State Street presents concerts and specialty events and down, what locals call the West State Street corridor, at 417 W. State St., The Kitchen Theatre offers an annual slate of provocative plays, specializing in newer works. Across the street from the Kitchen, the State Diner, post-COVID, is open for breakfast and lunch.
East Hill
East Hill is bound on the north by Fall Creek Gorge, on the east by Stewart Avenue, lower Eddy and South Quarry Streets, Six Mile Creek on the south and by Aurora and Linn Streets on the west. For Cornell University students, this is the area, along with Collegetown, where most move when they leave campus. While there are plenty of residential properties, including new housing on Walnut Street, most of the houses on Stewart and Quarry Streets have been converted into apartment complexes like those found on Veteran’s Place, or divided into apartment units.
Fall Creek
Running from the north side of downtown up to Ithaca High School, Boynton Middle School and Stewart Park between N. Cayuga and Linn Streets, the Fall Creek neighborhood, with its bucolic, tree-lined streets, has a well-deserved reputation among families as a great place to raise children. Clustered around Fall Creek Elementary School, the neighborhood is defined largely by the families who have chosen to live there. With NorthStar House grill and Fall Creek Studios at the end of N. Tioga Street and Ithaca Falls just one block east, Fall Creek, home to the Porchfest music festival, has its share of town culture and natural beauty. If you move to Fall Creek be prepared to stock up on candy for Halloween. The neighborhood is a mecca for trick or treaters from all over Tompkins County.
South Hill
Considered the mirror neighborhood for Ithaca College of what East Hill is for Cornellians, Route 96 heading south to Ithaca College and beyond now has sidewalks for pedestrians. Most of the streets surrounding IC on the hill, particularly Hudson, Prospect, Pleasant, Pennsylvania and Kendall, are either apartment buildings or houses rented by students. And as with East Hill, noisy house parties are the rule, not the exception, particularly during Cortaca Jug or any heavy sports weekend. South Hill has no “student strip” comparable to Collegetown with its bars, restaurants and stores; on the weekends, you see hordes of students walking down the hill to go drinking and then Uber back to campus after last call.
On the west side of S. Aurora Street (Route 96B), you will find fewer students and more permanent residents, many of them 30-something professionals who like to be able to walk downtown to work and socialize. The streets between the spur of South Cayuga that ends at the old Emerson Power Transmission campus are often owner-occupied.
Southside
Largely made of residences and apartment complexes, the Southside nexus seems to be the Southside Community Center on S. Plain Street, long a community and recreational hub for local youth, that also offers all kinds of workshops in everything from music to video production.
Southside’s location also makes it convenient to the downtown area, as well as businesses to the south such as Wegmans, Walmart, a recently reopened KFC, Buttermilk Falls State Park, and Treman State Park.
West Hill
West Hill encompasses a hilly sprawl of older homes close to the city near the Alternative Community School, more suburban-style housing as you move up Route 96 or Route 79, eventually reaching garden apartment developments as you near Cayuga Medical Center. Further up on Route 79, outside the city limits but worthy of note, on the appropriately named Rachel Carson Way, is Ecovillage at Ithaca, an award-winning complex that offers housing, community and instructional workshops that create solutions aligned with the long-term health of Ithaca and the Earth. West Hill is almost completely residential and, should you there, you’ll probably need a car or public transportation in order to do your shopping.
Northside and the West End
The one-way corridors of Route 13 (Fulton and Meadow Streets) now divide these neighborhoods, but historically, they once included the working waterfront around the Cayuga Inlet and the residential neighborhoods for the people who worked there. “Northside” is generally the neighborhood south and west of Cascadilla Creek down to Washington Park and Route 13. (The small area between Southside and Washington Park is now regarded as part of the “downtown corridor” along State Street between downtown proper and the West End.)
The West End was once called “The Rhine” and “The Silent City” and was home to numerous squatters and homeless people. This is documented in Grace Miller White’s 1909 novel “Tess of the Storm Country.” The city government has been encouraging development of the inlet as a residential and destination neighborhood. The inlet is home to two much loved dining spots: Kelly’s Dockside and The Boat Yard. There is also a large fitness club, a convenience grocery store and other businesses on the Inlet Island.
Collegetown
The Ithaca Times most recently published a neighborhood guide back in 2015 and the Collegetown district has seen the most demolition and construction in the past seven years.
The Rulloff’s/CTB building that was once on the corner of College Avenue and Oak Avenue was torn down. Rulloff’s has not relocated, but CTB built a new store across the street and is open today. The new building in the Rulloff’s/CTB spot is now occupied by Ithaca Beers. Starbucks recently closed amid accusations of union busting. New apartment high-rises have been built on the 200 block of Dryden Road, the 300 block of College Avenue, and more student apartment buildings have recently been added in the 100 block of College Avenue. The much missed bar, The Nines, closed its doors in 2019 and its building sits empty, next to the firehouse. The Ithaca Fire Department is planning a new “green” firehouse up Dryden Road. So the Firehouse and The Nines building wil soon be replaced by, as you may have guessed, even more high rises. Buildings on Catherine and Cook Streets have been razed, and two student apartment buildings dubbed “Catherine Commons,” are currently under construction. As of now, there are no public laundromats in Collegetown.
Around the corner, off E. Martin Luther King Street on Valentine Place, you’ll find a number of new student apartment complexes that stretch down E State Street. Down on Stewart Avenue, the former ABC Café is now occupied by Luna, a Mexican-themed bar and Ithaca Ghost Kitchen. The venerated Chapter House bar burned down in 2015 and has been replaced by more apartment housing. The Carriage House across the street is also closed and vacant at press time.
Cayuga (a.k.a. Cornell) Heights
This section of town is an odd combination of palatial estates, nice large older homes, Greek houses (one at 306 Highland Ave. has been converted into apartments) and student rentals. The blocks to the north of Thurston Avenue, like Highland, Upland, Hanshaw and Cayuga Heights Roads are upscale residential; the frat houses and sororities fade away by the time you reach The Parkway.
Belle Sherman
As the blocks above College Avenue give way to the blocks surrounding Belle Sherman Elementary School, aside from Fairview Square the newer apartment complexes accessible from Mitchell Street, Veteran’s Place and Dryden Road, you’re largely back in a year-round residence neighborhood. Belle Sherman Elementary bolsters its excellent reputation as an educational institute with a rich history hosting PTA and Boy Scout activities. Most of the single-family houses in the area between Mount Olivet Cemetery and Ithaca’s eastern boundary were built in the two decades after World War II.
