Despite the comically lengthy debate about allowing dogs on the Commons, Ithaca is a pretty dog-friendly place. From restaurant patios to walking trails to parks, there’s plenty to do in town with your furry friend.
Ithaca Dog Park
We’ll start with the obvious — the Ithaca Dog Park. Located within the Treman Marine Park, behind Hangar Theatre and adjacent to Cass Park, the dog park is free and open to anyone. There are two sections, the small dog park for pups 25 pounds and under, and the all dog park for dogs of any size. The all dog park is significantly larger, with tons of space for dogs to run around, play fetch, wrestle or lounge in the shade.
There’s a water spigot in the park with plenty of buckets and bowls to fill with fresh water. Plus, there’s a kiddie pool where you can undoubtedly find some Labrador splashing around. A bit of a mud pit does form around the spigot, and if your dog is white and long-haired it’s pretty much a guarantee it will want to roll around in the mud, so maybe throw some grooming wipes in your car before you go.
One of the Ithaca Dog Park’s more unique features is its waste system — it composts poop. There’s no graceful way to explain this, so we’re just going to say it. When your dog poops, there are pooper scoopers available around the park. You go grab one, pray to the poop gods that you’ll be able to locate your dog’s poop, scoop up the poop, bring it to the poop bucket and dump it in while holding your breath. Voila — compost.
Walking & hiking trails
There’s no shortage of walking trails in Ithaca, and luckily they’re super dog friendly. If your dog does better in a quieter environment, the Black Diamond Trail is a great choice. Located up behind the Ithaca Children’s Garden (turn onto Turtle Lane and park in that lot), the Black Diamond Trail is an eight-mile, wooded, crushed gravel path. It runs all the way to Trumansburg and is a mostly flat trail. There’s an ever-so-slight grade upwards, but you only notice it on the way back when you realize you’re moving a bit faster on the return trip.
For water views or to explore the city, hit the Cayuga Waterfront Trail. Running from Stewart Park to Cass Park, the trail is ADA compliant and wraps around the southern end of Cayuga Lake. The trail is mostly paved and pretty much entirely flat, with dog care stations at a few spots along it. These stations are little spots that have waste bags and trash cans attached to them so you don’t have to carry your — ahem— full bags the whole time.
For those with dogs who crave a bit more adventure, you can also take them to the dog-friendly state parks in town. Both Buttermilk Falls State Park and Treman State Park allow you to bring your dogs on their hiking trails, as long as they remain on leash. There are a handful of trails in both state parks, ranging in difficulty levels from easy to hard. In addition to getting exercise, you’ll also be able to get a frame-worthy photo of your furry friend in front of dramatic gorges, waterfalls and cliffsides.
Downtown
The Commons is officially dog friendly these days, so you can feel free to bring your pup along for an afternoon out on the town. You can catch a talented busker’s performance, a show at the pavilion, or spend some time in the stores. According to Visit Ithaca, the following stores even let you bring your dog inside while you shop:
Sunny Days of Ithaca
The Outdoor Store (say hi to their pups, too!)
Odyssey Book Store
Alphabet Soup
Narrative Space
One World Market
Home Green Home
Mockingbird Paperie
Dewitt Mall
Of course, it’s probably not the worst idea to poke your head in and double check before you march in with your dog in tow.
If you’re feeling a bit hungry after your day of shopping, head to Restaurant Row for a bite to eat. Pets aren’t allowed inside the restaurants, but as long as the weather is right for outdoor patio/sidewalk seating, dogs are welcome to join you for your meal. Many thoughtful servers will even bring your pup their own bowl of water.
Breweries & wineries
If you’re looking for a local beverage, there are plenty of places that will let your pup tag along.
In Press Bay Alley downtown, Lucky Hare Brewing is very dog friendly, with bartenders often willing to toss your pooch a treat. Plus, they have charming outdoor seating in a super walkable area.
You can also check out the cozy back patio of The Westy on West State Street. On Saturday evenings through the end of September they have live music with no cover charge, so you and your dog can sit and listen to some music while enjoying a cold beer.
Or, you can head to Liquid State Brewing Company on West Green Street. At Liquid State you can also grab a snack or visit Silo Food Truck, which operates right outside. They also host trivia nights pretty regularly, so if your dog is a secret genius, there’s your chance to prove it.
For an afternoon of wine tasting, Six Mile Creek Winery and Vineyard on Slaterville Road has a vineyard onsite, where you and your dog can stroll and enjoy the fresh air. You can also bring your pup inside for a tasting, or relax together in the gazebo. They also have live music every Thursday throughout September if you want to listen to some tunes.
