To really enjoy all that Ithaca has to offer, you have to embrace every season. Among the many festivals held here in Ithaca, there are four major annual festivals that are strategically placed in the middle of every season, capturing the essence of each one. Here is some information and recommendations of what to enjoy from each of these special festivals. Whip out your calendars because it’s time to circle some dates. (Use a pencil for those circles, however, since in the age of COVID-19 schedules can be mutable.)
Autumn: Apple Harvest Festival
The name is self-explanatory: Apple Harvest Festival (https://www.downtownithaca.com/apple-harvest-festival/ ) is a large street fair centered around all things apples. It’s also the most crowded seasonal festival. This year’s Apple Harvest Festival will take place from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, which conveniently overlaps with New York Cider Week. Seize the opportunity to sample and purchase alcoholic ciders. But if you abstain there’s virgin apple cider and you can still get your fill of hot or cold cups of the stuff.
Numerous stands sell apples but head to the tent where Cornell University students have samples of several varieties. Try all of them. Because you’re a patron of higher education and not an apple vulture attempting to freeload on all the free apple samples, buy some of your favorites. Leave the freeloading to the college freshmen who are still learning how to budget properly.
Don’t forget about the apple-based baked goods. Usually, there’s a tent where Amish sellers are bagging fresh apple cider doughnuts straight from an oven. Unfortunately, in 2021, when Apple Fest returned post-pandemic, they weren’t selling these amazing doughnuts. But assuming they’re coming back this year, don’t be discouraged by any long winding lines. Their doughnuts are worth the wait. Be patient.
If you hate apples, or maybe you’re just allergic, there’s non-apple-based stuff available too. Certain vendors will sell local produce other than apples, like Concord grapes. There are also food trucks selling eats ranging from potato pancakes, to lemonade, to jumbo deep fried onions. There are also small businesses selling art, cookware, accessories, bee products, and hot sauce. Show these small businesses some love.
Winter: Winter Lights Festival
Ithaca gets super frigid shortly after Apple Harvest Festival, but this winter festival period is worth going out for. This year’s Winter Lights Festival (https://www.downtownithaca.com/winterlights-2/) will take place from Friday, December 2, to Saturday, December 10. Layer up like you’re the Michelin Man, stuff your pockets and boots with hand warmers and quickly shuffle over to The Commons. The bright interactive light sculptures are the main attraction to this festival.
Don’t miss the Winter Lights Silent Disco December 3-4, 10 and 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. You will be able to dance among the holiday lights while music gets directly delivered to your ears through Bluetooth headphones, and you will have the option to switch between three tracks. If dancing doesn’t warm you up, there will also be hot cocoa served at the event.
Though the date of the Chowder Cook-Off is TBD, it also occurs around this time. Various eateries compete for the best chowder recipe; vendors also come during this time as well. So, if you want to be able to buy artisanal alcohol, honey, or other home products between chowder samples, this is a great time to cover all your bases. If you can’t make it to the Cook-Off, many of these locations will still serve their chowder in their eatery the week of the Cook-Off.
Spring: Chili Cook-Off
The date for the 2023 Chili Cook-Off has yet to be announced but it usually occurs at the end of March. Similar to the Chowder Cook-Off, eateries in Ithaca compete once again for the best chili recipe. Come with an appetite and heightened epicuriousity. Throw away all preconceived notions of what you think should be chili because the contestants will. Expect vegan chili, and chili that swaps ground beef for turkey, chicken, pork. Expect spices and flavors you would not normally associate with chili. Standing out means taking culinary risks.
Leave your credit card at home. There will be a tent near the Bernie Milton Pavilion selling tickets that you redeem for chili samples. $40 gets you VIP status, but it’s only really a fancy lanyard and about 20 tickets. You’re better off just parting with about $20 or $30 for 20 or 30 tickets respectively, coming a little earlier to avoid the long lines, and having the ability to sample all the chili options.
Vendors also come to the Chili Cook-Off, and there will often be different vendors than the ones you would see at the other seasonal festivals. If you want to find a vendor selling artisanal hot sauce, this is the festival you’ll likely spot one.
Summer: Ithaca Festival
Because most college students are out of Ithaca during this festival, at its core, Ithaca Festival is closest to Ithaca’s spirit. This is where you will really see your new neighbors out and about in all their glory. This festival usually takes place during the first week of June and often has a knack for catching at least one rainy day. But hey, it’s Ithaca: pack a poncho or carry an umbrella. Rain or shine, at 6 p.m. of the first festival day, catch the Ithaca Parade on Cayuga Street, where it starts near Lincoln Street and travels toward The Commons, ending on Buffalo Street.
The Bernie Milton Pavilion is full of lively performances during this festival. A variety of musicians perform and this year, there was even a Silent Disco. There are also other performers scattered around The Commons. You can see everything from belly dancing to puppetry. When the day of the festival gets closer, the Ithaca Festival website (https://ithacafestival.org/) will post performance schedules.
The vendors during Ithaca Festival lean more towards artistic products. There’s a craft fair where over 100 local and regional artisans sell their creations. Expect to find pottery, jewelry, metalwork, dolls, toys, artwork, clothing, and other items. Of course there are also local food vendors and artisanal food makers.
