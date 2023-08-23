On weekends, Ithaca students and locals love to get a late start with a leisurely brunch. From upscale diner fare to handcrafted sandwiches to sophisticated platters, they can find many locally owned options. Here are some of the best independent restaurants that serve brunch in Ithaca.
The Milkstand
Replacing Byrne Dairy at 215 North Meadow Street, Milkstand elevates a historic theme. This bright, modern space serves diner classics from omelets to burgers to chicken and waffles, but it also includes uniquely European offerings like crepes.
“Our first concept was ‘upscale diner,’” said co-owner Soyong Lee. “So we wanted to have the traditional diner menu for breakfast and lunch, and also bring some other inspiration.”
Milkstand opened on Labor Day of 2021. This milestone followed an extensive renovation to the space, managed by Lee’s husband and co-owner Chris Kim.
According to Lee and Kim, Milkstand’s design takes inspiration from urban restaurants in places they have lived worldwide, including New York City and Seoul. Their renovation was a major family project, overhauling the entire space except for two original dairy refrigerators.
Lee and Kim have lived in Ithaca for 15 years. They also own Maru Ramen on 512 West State Street. Lee observed that students in Ithaca value ambiance when choosing a brunch restaurant, and Milkstand aims to serve.
Milkstand sources most of its ingredients from the region or broader New York area, according to head chef Brandon Freeman. Everything is made to order, and Freeman frequently devises new recipes and ideas from multiple culinary traditions.
“I’ve been doing this for 26 years, so having learned multiple cooking styles helps,” he said. “And for the most part, everything is pretty much done here.”
Lee noted that she and Kim are heavily involved in the kitchen. She expressed that the restaurant is a passion project, and it aims to fill a unique niche in Ithaca.
“We want to be a little sophisticated, not just a diner at the corner,” she said.
For diner fare with a modern, vegan twist, hungry customers can also visit Angelhearts Diner at 401 East State Street. For handcrafted drinks and a creative brunch menu, they can check out Coal Yard Café at 143 Maple Avenue.
The Bistro at La Tourelle
Located far from the downtown bustle at 1150 Danby Road, the Bistro at La Tourelle offers elaborate brunches within a converted 1840s house. They serve classic creations made with site-grown and local ingredients. Their famous oatmeal-crusted French toast draws diners year-round.
The Bistro is a family business, sharing a large, natural property with the La Tourelle Hotel and August Moon Spa. It was previously located inside the hotel, but it moved to the original Wiggins family home in 2021.
This historic building previously held the French restaurant Auberge du Cochon Rouge from the 1960s until the 90s, when a kitchen fire broke out. It was then converted into John Thomas Steakhouse, named after the grandfather of current bistro manager Jessica Wiggins. This new location offers a fascinating history and more space for Bistro guests.
“We tripled our capacity,” Wiggins said.
Alongside their breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings, the Bistro accommodates special events. In the past year, they’ve hosted baby showers, alumni events, wedding brunches, and even a custom high tea. Wiggins expressed that the new location makes this easier and creates a comfortable environment for guests. They can eat in several rooms, including a covered deck space.
“We can really create this wonderful experience, so people can come and enjoy each other and enjoy the food,” she said.
The Bistro offers breakfast and brunch from 7:30 to 2 every day. They keep their offerings classic and seasonal, using local and homegrown ingredients. Their partners include Ithaca Coffee Company, Knapp Winery, and Smith Family Maple Syrup.
“We really try to give back to the community, be a part of the community, and work closely with other small farms and businesses,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins enjoys creating specialty cocktails, mocktails, and coffees for guests. She picks produce, including apples, pumpkins, and lettuce, from the property’s gardens, along with many fresh herbs. The homegrown flowers form beautiful scenery and table displays.
Wiggins expressed that her work at the Bistro allows her to maintain her family’s legacy and connect deeply with both guests and fellow workers.
“We have tried to create a really safe, healthy work environment,” she said. “We all work really well together.”
For another long standing Ithaca staple, diners can visit the famously vegetarian Moosewood Restaurant at 215 North Cayuga Street.
Dolce Delight
Dolce Delight, a charming South Hill establishment, has operated for 15 years from 1080 Danby Road. The owner, Maria Cacciotti Salino, started it as a bakery next to her family-owned pizza restaurant Italian Carry Out. It has since expanded to offer breakfasts, sandwiches, and soups, alongside its homemade baked goods.
Salino stated that Dolce’s current offerings reflect the feedback of community members and staff over time. The café doesn’t have a street-facing sign, but customers recommend it to their friends and keep it busy.
Dolce’s menu evolves seasonally. Its homemade quiches, pies, and other baked goods contain local produce, and customer engagement has created new menu offerings. Dolce recently received about 50 original sandwich submissions from a Cornell competition, and they put two winners on the menu under their creators’ names.
“The fun thing about our breakfast sandwiches and lunches is we create them around either customers or my employees,” Salino said.
Dolce works with many local growers and suppliers, including Cortland Produce, Autumn’s Harvest Farm, and Indian Creek Farm. All its coffee comes from Gimme! Coffee and Copper Horse Coffee, which developed a specific blend for the café. Dolce also sells pottery from local artists.
Salino described visiting Indian Creek Farm to pick berries and other plants. She said she frequently brainstorms special recipes and ideas with the café’s staff. She grows zucchini, eggplant, and herbs, and she expressed that she’s always looking to draw from more local sources.
“The community is huge for me, especially because I’ve been here all my life,” she said.
Recently, Dolce has catered for more school events and weddings. Salino hopes to expand into pop-up dinners and wine tastings, providing special events to expand the café’s reach.
“It's been a labor of love for sure,” Salino said. “It's a lot of work, but I love what I do.”
Café enthusiasts can also find delicious pastries, coffees, and more at Alley Cat Café, located at 112 North Cayuga Street, and Chatty Cathy Café, located at 327 Eddy Street.
Hound and Mare
For a classic breakfast sandwich with a twist, brunch enthusiasts can visit Hound and Mare at 118 North Aurora Street. Its stylish interior features exposed brick and stained-glass detailing. Its culinary mission is straightforward and strong.
“It’s really all egg-based sandwiches,” said co-owner Howard Klein.
The restaurant features some other offerings, including bagels, avocado toast, and homemade baked goods, but the made-to-order sandwiches are the main attraction. They include fresh ingredients and house-made condiments, like pickled onions and whipped feta.
The restaurant opened in 2020, but Klein and his husband took over at the start of this year. Klein hadn’t previously worked in the restaurant industry, but he stated that his love of baking led him to purchase Hound and Mare. He has since upgraded their baked good offerings, making them all in-house.
Klein expressed his interest in expanding the menu over time, providing more lunch options to customers. However, he stated that every sandwich on the current menu is somebody’s favorite.
“Every sandwich seems to be popular,” he said. “There’s a type of person that likes every one.”
Allechant
In the neighborhood ambiance of 903 Hanshaw Road, Allechant serves unique, handcrafted dishes for brunch and dinner. Their brunch menu, available only on Sundays, features such decadent options as lemon souffle pancakes and Quiche Lorraine.
Owner Matthew Gillen emphasized Allechant’s dedication to top-notch hospitality with an “old school” flair. The staff aims to create personalized, relaxed dining experiences for regulars and newcomers alike.
“We remember people's names,” Gillen said. “We remember their regular orders. We have one person who comes in every week, and now they have their own omelet.”
The menu features staples like the Eggs Edinburgh, a version of Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and buttery brioche, and a French toast “éclair” with mascarpone filling. It also offers rotating specials, including a buttermilk waffle with seasonal fruit.
Gillen stated that the restaurant incorporates local ingredients wherever possible. They use New York maple syrup and eggs; one of their chefs brings fresh mint and dill from her garden.
Eve Lindys and Reeve Foxling opened Allechant in 2018. Taking over from JJ’s Café, they completely remodeled the space, refinishing walls and floors and decorating with unique furniture. Gillen noted that some of the lamps and art are antique, sourced from various resale stores in Ithaca.
Gillen took over the restaurant on June 1, 2023. He started working there as a server in 2020.
“I just needed a part time job, started waiting tables, and fell in love with the place and the people and the work,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the restaurant’s schedule, leading them to focus on brunch and dinner. Allechant initially distanced its tables to accommodate CDC recommendations, but it has since maintained the spacious layout. Gillen said it provides the guests with an intimate, relaxed dining experience.
Gillen recommended that guests reserve tables ahead of time by calling the restaurant. He stated that Allechant welcomes dogs for outdoor dining on the patio.
“It’s very important to us to create a welcoming environment with truly genuine hospitality,” he said.
For brunch with a classy, original twist, diners can also visit MIX Kitchen and Bar at 205 Elmira Road.
