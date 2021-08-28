Ithaca is nothing if not full of activities for kids. From the interactive learning activities at the Sciencenter to the diverse foliage at the Ithaca Children’s Garden, we rounded up some of Ithaca’s best options for a kids day out.
Sciencenter
The Sciencenter provides hands-on exhibits and programs for children to learn science during play. The center is open to visitors Tuesday through Sunday.
Members and children under the age of 2 have free admission to the Sciencenter. Regular admission costs $8 and admission for seniors 65 and older costs $7. The Sciencenter is located at 601 First St. Ithaca, NY.
The Sciencenter provides daily hands-on science activities in the afternoons, several programs geared for different age groups, and hands-on exhibits such as their playground and mini golf course.
Their morning program, Science Together, takes place on Wednesdays and Fridays. It is for children ages 0-4 years of age, and the program is geared toward caregivers.
Director of Programs & Partnerships Ali Jackson said the program helps children interact with science while doing play.
“That’s a lovely program,” Jackson said. “It’s all sort of about science process skills and encouraging children’s natural development as scientists.”
Free community science events are held Saturdays at 10:30 a.m and run through the end of October. These events take place in Connolly Park, weather permitting. Each Saturday offers different activities for children of all ages.
“That’s something that we started during the pandemic, but hoped to continue,” Jackson said. “It feels like it’s a little bit of a silver lining through all of this that we have been able to create a program that really welcomes the whole community to participate.”
All programs offered at the Sciencenter are included with the price of admission. All visitors over the age of 2 must wear masks in indoor spaces.
“The programs enliven the guest experience and give people a chance to interact with our staff educators, with our volunteers, with our community members…” Jackson said. “I think the facilitation piece is often meaningful to our guests.”
For more information, call (607) 272-0600 or email info@sciencenter.org.
Ithaca Children’s Garden
The Ithaca Children’s Garden (ICG) is free to the public and offers an outdoor school — Playful Nature Explorers — for preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 6.
Monique Caraballo, communications and marketing coordinator at the Ithaca Children’s Garden, said the program allows children to explore and play in the garden.
“To see their creativity is really phenomenal,” Caraballo said.
There is an after school program for students in kindergarten to fifth grade, and the garden is currently enrolling for the 2021 school year.
The Ithaca City School District provides busing from schools to the Ithaca Children’s Garden. This service runs from September to June from 2:30- 5:30 p.m.
“My favorite part of ICG hands down is our hands-on nature anarchy zone,” Caraballo said. “That is the space where children can run in and out of the mud through our tube, just climbing all the structures, building structures and just really have the freedom to explore in a very cool way.”
The garden is located in Cass Park at 121 Turtle Ln, Ithaca, NY. Staff can be reached at (607) 319-4203.
Downtown Ithaca Children’s Center
The Downtown Ithaca Children’s Center provides service for children 6 weeks to 5 years of age. The center also offers an after school program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade at Beverly J. Martin Elementary School during the school year.
The after school program offers assistance with homework and large motor arts and craft-type activities from 2-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year. The program includes snacks for children and all the food provided at the programs are within the program fees.
Parents can arrange for any children attending a school in the Ithaca City School District to take a school bus to the program.
Krista Tripp, executive director of operations at Downtown Ithaca Children’s Center, said that the center started as a parent collaborative and has transitioned to an education center.
She emphasized that the center is an accepting community for all families.
“It’s important to us that the adults that are employed here at the center represent all the genders and ethnicities and races of the children in the rooms,” Tripp said.
She added that the center continuously focuses on making sure all children feel comfortable in their environment, making the center a safe place to learn and play.
“We strive daily to improve upon areas that are such points of contention and weaknesses that have come to light in the last couple years,” Tripp said. “We’ve been working, longer than they have been in the media forefront, at trying to encourage and raise good humans, good citizens who are confident in themselves no matter what color their skin is, no matter what gender they identify with, no matter who their parents are… that we all appreciate each other for who we are and we all have the same ability to thrive and succeed despite that.”
There are currently openings for preschoolers this fall, but none available for infants. The center only offers weekday services and it is located on 506 First St. Ithaca, NY. For more information call (607) 272 -7117 or email at info@dicc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.