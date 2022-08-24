Ithaca’s reputation as a hot bed of activism isn’t just based on our high degree of political involvement. This is a community that takes pride in being of service locally. No matter what you are interested in, there is no shortage of local volunteer opportunities. Here is a quick look at some of the most respected.
SPCA of Tompkins County
The Tompkins County SPCA is a much-admired no kill animal shelter that has been in operation since 1902. The current main shelter is located at 1640 Hanshaw Road. The SPCA staff, along with more than 250 annual volunteers rehabilitate, train, and find new homes for close to 2,000 animals every year. In order to become a volunteer you will be required to complete an application, which you can find at www.spcaonline.com/volunteer. You will be asked to commit to spending a minimum of two to three hours of your time per week volunteering. According to the SPCA website, “There is some flexibility in scheduling, but a commitment of eight to 12 hours per month, for six months is appreciated.”
Loaves & Fishes
Another beloved organization to volunteer for is Loaves & Fishes of Tompkins County. Loaves and Fishes is a Christian ministry founded in 1983 that provides “free meals, hospitality, companionship and advocacy for those in need” every week from Monday through Friday. According to their website, lunch is served on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., while dinner is served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Loaves & Fishes is located at 210 N. Cayuga Street, and can be reached by phone at (607) 272-5457. If you are interested in volunteering for Loaves and Fishes please send an email to info@loaves.org.
Hospicare Volunteer
If you’re passionate about caring for those facing the end of life, you can volunteer with Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, which is located at 172 East King Road. Patient support volunteers will be asked to commit to spending two to four hours a week doing anything from running errands for a patient to providing grief support to their families. Administrative support volunteers will assist operations in the office by answering phones, assisting with mailings, and assembling information packets. Community support volunteers assist with peer-to-peer fundraising initiatives, or support efforts by serving on planning committees or assisting with the safe passage of swimmers during the very popular Women Swimmin’ fundraising event. For information on volunteering to provide community support email info@hospicare.org or call (607) 272-0212.
Cayuga Medical Center
Like all hospitals, Cayuga Medical Center has numerous volunteer opportunities. As a volunteer for Cayuga Medical you could be asked to answer telephones at the reception desk, assist nurses with non-medical matters, or even stock shelves in the gift shop. To become a volunteer you must complete and submit the volunteer application and be at least 18 years old. The application is available at https://www.cayugamed.org/about-us/cayuga-medical-center-auxiliary/. In addition, you will need proof from your doctor that you have had a physical examination within the past twelve months and confirmations that your vaccinations are up to date.
Suicide Prevention & Crisis Services
Those looking to support the community’s mental health might be interested in volunteering as a Crisis Counselor with Ithaca’s Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service. The Crisisline answers calls from the 607 area code to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as well as direct calls to the organizations local hotline from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., 365 days a year. Comprehensive training is offered to volunteers throughout the year—and volunteers are asked to “commit to a year of service on the Crisisline following the training.” If you are interested in volunteering with Ithaca’s Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service, you must be at least 20 years old and have the “ability to listen with compassion and open-mindedness.” For more information call (607) 272-1505 or send an email to office@ithacacrisis.org.
United Way of Tompkins County
Well-known service organizations in Ithaca often have more volunteers than they can actually use. There are dozens of other organizations with lower profiles that are looking for help. If you are unsure about where to volunteer, or are looking for some of these organizations that are in need of help, the United Way of Tompkins County can match volunteers with more than 50 local nonprofits that are dedicated to addressing community needs. You can register as a volunteer and get help finding the opportunity that fits you best at https://www.uwtc.org/volunteer-sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.