If you’re walking around Downtown Ithaca on a spring or summer morning, you’re apt to see a distinctively painted van or truck near one of the City’s many public planting sites. The artwork proclaims the vehicles as belonging to the “Beautification Brigade,” the volunteers who plant and maintain many of the floral displays around town.
Contrary to popular misconception, the Brigade doesn’t work for the city. They actually work through Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Tompkins County and the Tompkins County Community Beautification Program, which was started as a collaboration in 2002 between landscaper Chrys Gardener and Monika Roth, secretary of the Farmers Market Coalition.
Though the Brigade has been asked if they could do plantings or other forms of gardening for homes and businesses, they always decline. Their sole focus is on public plantings in and around Ithaca and Tompkins County. Primary sites include The Ithaca Commons, Purity Point, East State Street Triangles, the downtown library and Van Horn Park. They primarily plant flowers such as tulips, lilies and daffodils, along with other ornamental grasses. The type of greenery varies per season. However, they do plant kale on The Commons. This kale is edible and is harvested throughout the season. The harvest is donated to Loaves & Fishes, an organization at St. John's Episcopal Church that serves free meals five days a week.
The Brigade sources their plants locally, primarily from Early Bird Farm (1100 Elmira Road) in Newfield, but also from other area nurseries. Thanks to their relationship with Cornell University, they’re able to rent greenhouse space at the greenhouse complex at the Guterman Bioclimatic Lab on the Cornell campus. Cornell students maintain the plants grown in the greenhouse year round.
Tropical plants like canna bulbs and calla lilies are potted at the greenhouse. Florals like marigolds, asclepias, balsams, petunias, zinnias, and coleuses are seeded annually. Coleus shrubs and sweet potato vines have root cuttings, a method of plant propagation where the portion of the root is cut from a parent plant (often called a “mother plant”). It is then placed in a growing medium and left to grow its own system of roots and stems. This process results in the creation of an entirely new separate plant that is often considered a “clone” of the parent plant with the same genetic qualities.
The Brigade waters the plants using multiple methods. On The Ithaca Commons the plantings are watered from city hydrants located in the planting beds. The East State Street Triangles are also all equipped with water hydrants providing city water. The Beautification Program has installed drip irrigation at these sites, providing more efficient and less wasteful watering of the garden to support efforts in environmental sustainability. Some of the sites are equipped with water tanks, and water can be delivered to them so that it can be used for later watering.
Due to a drought that occurred in 2016, several planting sites have had more drought-resistant plants introduced to their mix, such as hardy perennials that can thrive for years in various conditions without dying out..
The Brigade’s efforts do not go unnoticed by the city.
“Pretty much every time we’re out, somebody stops by and says ‘Oh that looks great,’” notes Community Beautification Coordinator Janine Willis . “I really think the positive effects can be seen around town. Even if you don’t really know what’s making things look good, the fact that they do look good really makes an impact. And our volunteers are also giving out information about plants and how to take care of them, and giving people a chance to be out in nature, which is beneficial both physically and mentally.”
The eye-catching Beautification Brigade van was painted by Kellie Cox, a botanical muralist and artist who has also installed murals in Ithaca, such as the Black-Eyed Susans mural on the Seneca Street garage. The Brigade’s equally distinctive truck was painted by Heather Williams, a volunteer who is a visual and tattoo artist.
People can volunteer for the Brigade from April through November. Clubs, service groups, schools, fraternities and sororities are all welcome to volunteer, as demand for volunteering is high during May and June for planting, and again in October and November for clean-up. Volunteers will be asked to consent to a criminal background screening for the CCE, as a means of ensuring the safety and security of other volunteers as well as the community.
If you’d like to volunteer and/or be added to their email list, email the Beautification Brigade at beautification@cornell.edu. The Brigade can be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Beautification-Brigade-172707262768227/. You can also find them on Instagram @beautification_brigade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.