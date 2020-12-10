ITHACA, NY -- As the holiday season grows ever more near, we picked out some items from a handful of our favorite shops in Ithaca. Scroll through for some gift ideas for your loved ones, and support your local businesses this winter.
“Featherweight 221: The Perfect Portable and its Stitches Across History”
If you’re looking for something different for the sewing enthusiast in your life, why not a book detailing the storied history of their favorite tool? This third edition has been updated with the latest research on the machine and is packed with stories, photos and information. It’ll even help with troubleshooting! Available at Quilters Corner | $23.95
Glam Bag Sketched Dog
This cute little bag is perfect for storing easy-to-lose things, from nail polish and makeup to sewing needles and thimbles. Now, the trick is to keep track of the bag. Available at Quilters Corner | $8.99
Quick Cuddle Infinity Scarf Short
This kit includes the materials and instructions to make a fluffy and fashionable infinity scarf. It’s the perfect gift for beginners and comes in black, blue, purple and grey shag. What’s better than a cozy DIY? Available at Quilters Corner | $14.99
Northside Wines gift card
Listen, is a gift card a cop-out? Maybe. But is it better than trying to pick out a wine for the coworker you hardly know in the office gift exchange? Definitely. Suitable for a range of prices and a range of tastes.
Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon
Even people who don’t usually drink bourbon would be happy to receive this gift — the unique bottle shape is a showstopper. This small batch bourbon will warm the heart (and chest and throat) of whoever is lucky enough to receive it, with its notes of honey and caramel. Available at Northside Wine & Spirits | $42.99
Boundary Breaks 18 Dry Riesling
A favorite of Sarah at Northside Wine, this Finger Lakes wine is described as “the perfect white wine for any red wine drinker.” It’s a medium-bodied Riesling with bright notes of acid. Available at Northside Wine & Spirits | $18.99
Sunmed Broad Spectrum CBD capsules
For any CBD enthusiasts, these soft gels offer plant-rich, THC-free hemp in an easy delivery form. As a bonus, it’s one of the best ways to ensure an accurate and consistent dosage every time. Available at Your CBD Store | $60
Pet Paw and Nose Balm
The cold winter air can be hard on our furry friends, so if Fido is suffering from cracked paws or a dry nose, consider gifting him this balm. The ingredients provide soothing moisture to make winter a bit more bearable. Available at Your CBD Store | $15
Peach & Watermelon Rings
These gummies contain a higher level of high-quality CBD than many other gummies on the market. With 30mg per serving, these gummies are sure to help provide relief of your stress symptoms — it’s been a hard year for all of us. Available at Your CBD Store | $150
Vacu Vin “Rapid Ice” Wine Cooler
Perfect for your friends who like white wine, rose or picnics, this wine cooler is designed to fit any standard-size wine bottle and chills it within five minutes. Ice buckets are so 2019. Available at The Falls Wine Room | $15
“The Taste of Wine: The Art and Science of Wine Appreciation”
For the wanna-be sommelier in your life, this book by Emile Peynaud is the definitive guide to tasting and evaluating wine. The author provides a detailed account of the senses and how they function, tasting techniques, wine balance and quality, and the art of drinking. Available at The Falls Wine Room | $40
Bérêche Champagne Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs — Ludes "Beaux Regards" 2016
The holidays are for celebrating, so why not kick things up a notch with this Champagne, which uses grapes from 50-year-old Chardonnay vines. With no added sugar, the wine is described as easy to drink and faithful in taste to its origins. Available at The Falls Wine Room | $115
Fender Telecaster Bookends
Give that Jimmy-Page-obsessed bookworm in your life something to jazz up their personal library with these bookends sculpted out of material used for the iconic guitar. Available at Ithaca Guitar Works | $59.95
TeleCoaster
Have a place to rest you and your buds’ beverages during the middle of a jam session with this locally carved wooden coaster in the shape of the body of a Telecaster. Available at Ithaca Guitar Works | $7.50 per coaster
Wes Young Orchestra Model (OM) Acoustic Guitar
Handcrafted by local Wes Young, this guitar features solid figured west coast walnut on the back and sides, solid Lutz spruce top, decorative multi-color squares for rosette and trim, and maple bound top, back, sides. Comes with a guitar case. Available at Ithaca Guitar Works | $2,995
DIA Gift Card
Support local businesses through these difficult economic times with a Downtown Ithaca Alliance gift card. Gift cards are accepted at 100 locations downtown. Available at the DIA office | $10, $15, $25, $30, $50, $75, $100, $150, $250 and $500
Hangar Theatre Bravo Bucks
Can be used to redeem any seat, any night, for a Hangar-produced performance. Each buck comes with no expiration date. Available at the Hangar Theatre box offices | $50 per Bravo Buck
Summit Plain Toe Boot
There’s never been a better winter to embrace the great outdoors, and whether your best outdoorsy friend is taking a snowy hike or shoveling the driveway, these waterproof boots will ensure he’s ready for anything and will look good doing it. Oh, and with memory foam arch support and highly cushioned polyurethane midsoles, his feet will never even know he left the house. Available at Benjamin Peters | $199
Luxury Leather Baseball With Base
For the friend who wants to impress at work with their sporty yet distinguished desk accessories, this 100 percent genuine leather baseball with an alligator finish is a home run. It’s limited edition (so you know it’s fancy), and it is a steal for a very reasonable price at Benjamin Peters. Available at Benjamin Peters | $59.50 (on sale at the time of publication for $47.60)
Bourbon Maple Syrup
It’s common knowledge that both maple syrup and barrel-aged bourbon make everything better, so what happens when you put the two together? Find out—give the foodie on your list this 200 ml bottle of New York State maple syrup and invite yourself over for breakfast, cocktails or dessert. Available at F. Olivers | $18.95
Locally Made Necklace
Give the January baby in your life a birthstone they've never been gifted before; rather than the usual red, this .74-carat Tsavorite garnet (set in a handmade 14-karat yellow gold pendant) is a dazzling green that will add some serious sparkle under the tree this year. Available at Mansour Jewelers | $1,380
Drive Watch
Give a beautiful, subtle hint to that perpetually late lady on your list. This CITIZEN watch, with its soft gray leather wristband and matching face offset with rose gold details, is an ethereal addition to any wardrobe, and it's so pretty she won't be able to stop checking the time. And bonus — it uses Eco-Drive technology, which means it charges in any light and never needs a new battery. Available at Mansour Jewelers | $180
Finger Lakes Flake Salt
You can't go wrong with a gift of everyone's favorite secret ingredient...salt! This culinary flake salt originates from the deep salt veins below Seneca Lake; its purity and delicate flake structure create a fine texture perfect for elevating the flavors of any food. Available at F. Olivers | $9.95
"Cayuga Autumn Magic" Mini Print
For many, traveling to Ithaca unfortunately isn't in the cards this year. No matter how far away your loved one may be this holiday season, you can bring the beauty of the Finger Flakes to them with this archival ink-on-watercolor-paper Bill Mowson reproduction. The purchase of this serene 8.5 by 11-inch landscape is an affordable way to support local art, and its small-but-not-too-small size is perfect for any abode. Available at Handwork | $25
Zippered Bag
This fun yet understated 8 by 5-inch zippered bag fits a phone and wallet for everyday outings or toiletries for overnight trips — admittedly aspirational activities for many right now, but this versatile bag can be put to good use organizing items at home until it can become the perfect traveling companion. These bags are handmade by Pat Halpen of Sky Path Design, which means they're all one-of-a-kind. Available at Handwork | $22
