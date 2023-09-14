Anyone who knows Ithaca knows that it’s a progressive city chock-full of people who love the arts. The eccentricity and non-conformity of the city has even resulted in it being referred to as, “ten square miles surrounded by reality.” Ithaca’s progressive values and love for the arts are clearly reflected in the dozens of murals that can be found throughout the city.
The murals are on display 24/7 on the sides of buildings, retaining walls, fences, and can even be seen on several electrical boxes around town. They often depict scenes that encourage those who pass by to relax, enjoy life, and connect with the environment. The murals provide a sense of uniqueness for the city, and show that Ithaca is a place where residents are encouraged to be themselves and make their voices heard.
There are so many murals around the city that artists and their supporters have put together a website that allows anyone to find the location of a new mural, or one that is already their favorite. The website is artscapeithaca.com, and it was created in collaboration between students from Cornell University’s Milstein Program for Technology and Humanity and the group Ithaca Murals.
A statement on the website says, “Ithaca’s public art is here because of the great work of Ithaca Murals, many other local organizations, the City of Ithaca, as well as many independent artists.” It continues saying, “Artscape Ithaca is an attempt to draw attention to the incredible artists and their creative contributions to our cultural cityscape.”
Ithaca Murals facilitator Caleb Thomas has said that the process behind approving a mural involves businesses or organizations that are interested in having a mural on their property going through a binder consisting of hundreds of different artists and their artwork. Once the entity decides on the artist they want, Thomas will reach out to them and share the vision that the entity has for the mural.
According to Thomas, there is usually some kind of negotiation between the entity and the artist regarding what the mural will depict. However he said that “if an organization or business chooses that artist, it’s because they like that artist's style.”
Thomas added that while the city is supportive of many of the murals, “City Hall is only engaged if [the mural] is on city property,” such as electrical boxes and retaining walls around the city. He continued saying, “There’s also a lot of street art that’s on city property where we do not get permission from City Hall.”
When it comes to the electrical boxes, Thomas says that out of 80 painted electrical boxes, about 45 of them were done with the permission of the city. He calls the rest of them “gifts” and “surprises.”
The aspect of spontaneity is important to Thomas because he says that artwork around the city should not be decided by businesses and property owners. According to Thomas, “to have an inclusive artists movement and community, we can’t just have business owners and middle class people at City Hall decide what our city looks like.”
He added, “I think it’s an important thing for people to have a creative outlet that isn’t juried by middle class and owning class people.”
Thomas says that in the coming months Ithaca Murals and Get Your GreenBack Tompkins will be working together to paint 10 more electrical boxes around the city. He also said that there are more murals planned for Cornell Cooperative Extension, the lobby at the new Cayuga Medical Center, Buffalo Street Books, and Beverly J. Martin Elementary School. In addition, artists from New York City will be coming to Ithaca to paint a van during Porchfest on the weekend of September 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.