Brian McKenzie and Joe Myer own what are among the earliest modern distilleries to open in the Finger Lakes. McKenzie formed his LLC in March 2007, the same year his planned enterprise became legal, and opened the Finger Lakes Distillery tasting room in July 2009. Myer opened Myer Farm Distillery in October 2012, giving a value-added product to one of the largest and oldest organic farms in the Northeast, run by his brother John.
In a business that likes to evoke what one might call a distinctly rowdy aesthetic, these two distilleries instead convey a calmer and, in Myer’s case, even refined feeling. Myer designed the building on Rt. 89 in Ovid that houses his tasting room and pot distiller to resemble one you might find making and selling whiskey in Scotland. McKenzie, whose surname readily evokes Scotch, took the “farm distillery” moniker literally and designed his Burdett facility to resemble a large barn looking down over Rt. 414.
That said, their models differ. Like wineries, each distillery has a distinct approach. These two and all the others are worth a visit, even if they ostensibly make the same products.
Myer Farm Distillery is likely the only “estate distillery” in New York. Which is to say, all the grains that go into the spirits are grown on the Myer Farm. As far as Joe Myer knows there are very few operations like it in the entire U.S. Over the last 11 years he has steadily diversified his offerings, but he has not greatly increased the volume, as he still makes all the spirits himself in a single copper pot distiller. There are various attachments on it (details at his website) that allow him to make whiskey, gin, and vodka with the same device, but he remains a batch distiller.
McKenzie too began with a pot distiller, but in 2013 added a continuous distiller, which allowed Finger Lakes Distillery to increase the volume of its output. Unlike Myer, McKenzie himself concentrates on marketing and from the beginning has worked with distillers to develop his expanding portfolio.
“There were wineries with stills before we opened,” McKenzie said, “but we were the first dedicated distillery.” From the beginning he wanted to integrate what he was doing with what was already going on in the region. To that end he makes vodka and gin from grapes, even though it would be cheaper to make them from corn.
“I’m from this area and I moved back here in the early 2000s,” he said. “I was working in banking, but I wanted to be part of this tradition. There was already a captive audience on the wine trails and there was agriculture all around. I found out the laws were restrictive, but then the law changed.”
In a region that has been devoted to making wine for decades and beer for several years, there are now distilleries on half of the Finger Lakes. They make spirits like whiskey, gin, and vodka. But not tequila or rum. Why? Because these are “farm distilleries,” and there isn’t much mescal or sugar cane growing hereabouts.
In 1976 the Farm Winery Act in 1976 allowed anyone who grew their own grapes and made their own wine to sell it directly to the consumer. In 1978 the law was amended to allow New York-grown grapes grown by anyone (not just the winemaker) to be made into wine and sold directly to people who came to the (farm) winery.
In 2007 the Farm Distillery Act did the same thing for the spirits industry. With the same result: there are now over 150 farm distilleries in New York, many of them in the Finger Lakes.
In the early years of Finger Lakes Distillery, McKenzie focused on selling vodka and gin and other spirits that did not have to be aged, but his heart is with the beverages that must be barreled. The “McKenzie” label is his flagship line and consists of “American style” whiskies. “We sell everything [we make] locally,” he said, “but on the West Coast and in the mid-Atlantic it is just the McKenzies.”
Finger Lakes Distillery is part of the Empire Rye consortium, which is dedicated to producing a distinctively New York whiskey “precisely crafted and held to as high a standard as any of the illustrious whiskey styles in the world.” That said, McKenzie bourbon is his bestseller. “The bourbon craze started when we started,” McKenzie said. “Our straight bourbon has rye in it, so it is a little less sweet.”
His bourbons and ryes sell well in high-end restaurants and stores. But, as he noted, there are hundreds of brands, and he spends a lot of his time “out on the market” explaining why his should be carried.
In the summer Finger Lakes Distillery is busy every day. In the fall it is mostly weekend traffic, but it remains busy right through the holidays. Both McKenzie and Myer saw their business surge through the pandemic, but this year it has ramped down.
McKenzie’s tasting room, with its splendid view of Seneca Lake, has evolved over time. “There was an old model in the Finger Lakes,” he said, “where people were content to try a few things, make a purchase and move on.” Now visitors want more. “They want to relax and have more of an experience, listen to music, eat, something more casual.”
To that end, in addition to adding amenities to the tasting room, Finger Lakes Distilling has introduced tours of the distillery to show people how spirits are conjured and added classes to teach home distilling. During the pandemic he introduced table seating. Like many other places, he has stuck with it, including the opportunity to sit outside.
In contrast, although he is aware of the post-pandemic wish for “full service,” Myer has kept his focus on tasting and has seen no effect on the number of people coming through his door.
Myer said consumers want to know where what they are drinking comes from. This, he noted, coincides with a rise in an interest in making cocktails. More ingredients, more origins, more questions.
“There is now an emphasis on knowing the source of what you eat and drink,” McKenzie agreed, “and that is in our favor, because that is what we’ve been about from the start.”
While former banker Brian McKenzie is a master marketer, Joe Myer is more of a master chef. He was trained as a classical violinist, spent time as a fine arts painter, and grew up knowing a great deal about animal husbandry. He is what we now call “a maker.” Like McKenzie, he initially focused on unaged spirits, but in his case, he offered a tableau of gins that were variously and beguilingly spiced. “Juniper is in the background,” he said, “and some citrus, but there are also rare and special botanicals.” He is reluctant to name many of them but allows that they include coriander, cardamom, and grains of paradise.
Myer’s focus on small-batch production has yielded a string of medals since 2013. In 2019, his aged gin, Cayuga Gold, was awarded a Double Gold medal by the American Distilling Institute. One of the judges, Andrew Faulkner, said “The last criterion, if it is beyond gold, if it’s just a perfect, flawless spirit that’s spectacular, then it’s a double gold.”
Myer continues to multiple his recipes. Using his (multi-) award-winning Cayuga Gold as a starting point, he created Electa (named for his grandmother), a liqueur infused with dried Turkish figs. He called it “a glorified Fig Newton in liquid form,” but in 2020 it won a Bronze medal.
The liqueurs are Myer’s latest culinary concentration. Just as McKenzie works with “what is already going on in the region,” Myer has teamed up with Claire Benjamin, a Lodi chocolatier, to make Clara, a chocolate liqueur. The cacao beans come from a single farm (“estate grown”) in Vietnam.
Because liqueurs are popular, he will continue to focus on them. “People appreciate them as food,” he said. “I treat them as a dessert drink.”
When Myer was getting started in 2012, he said, McKenzie was very supportive. He, in turn, recently partnered with Bridgette Taylor to help her found Harridan Vodka. Like Myer, she is the latest generation of an old farming family in Ovid. “We worked together,” he said, “to formulate and produce the high-end and high proof (88 proof) organic corn vodka that she envisioned.”
What distinguishes one distillery from another in this burgeoning industry? “Everyone uses their own mash,” said Myer. By law, 51% of something you call bourbon, needs to be from a particular mash. “Other than that, you can use any variety of grains,” he said. “All the choices you make change the outcome.”
Myer also described making “cuts” during the distillation process, during which the liquid hydrocarbons are collected in stages—heads, hearts, and tails. Part of the art, he said, is to know when to make your cuts. “Conservative cuts make a thin product.”
Whiskey is traditionally 80 to 100 proof and if the distiller finishes with something stronger, water must be added. This, Myer said, is to be minimized, as adding water to alcohol is an exothermic reaction, and the heat can break down the molecules that add the desired taste.
Some of his whiskeys are a blend of two or three batches, but his single-barrel whiskeys are “a little more elevated.” He has been selling them at 6 years old, but a new wheat whiskey and a new four-grain whiskey are 8 years old and have been given extra special care and time. The flavor profile of the older spirit is similar, but more integrated, much like aged red wine.
“The public is looking for something nuanced and subtle,” said Myer. “So, my average age is getting older.”
Both distillers agree, the visiting public has evolved over time. “People do know more now,” McKenzie said. “I think they have more resources to draw on—web research, whiskey blogs. That’s exciting to me because it highlights what we’re about. We want to geek out.”
