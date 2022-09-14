What is Gourdlandia? It’s a place that honors the gourd, according to owner and gourd artist Graham Ottoson .
“It’s a little bit hard to categorize Gourdlandia, because it’s kinda like a farm, kinda like a gallery, a little bit like a shop,” Ottoson explained.
The farm/gallery/shop is located at 77 Rachel Carson Way in Ithaca’s EcoVillage, a co-housing community with more than 200 residents. Gourdlandia is open year-round to visitors of all ages and artistic abilities, though some of the projects have minimum age recommendations. The best time to tour the gourd garden is late summer to early fall.
Visitors can browse the shop, explore the gourd garden, watch a demonstration, learn about the gourd art process or make a piece of gourd art to take home.
“The gourds are so accessible. You just need a few simple tools,” Ottoson said. “It’s hard to mess up a gourd.”
After 25 years spent “catching babies” as a midwife her childhood creative urge was reborn and she started looking for a new craft.
Ottoson’s fascination with gourds sprouted on a serendipitous drive to Candor, New York. On the way there, something caught her eye. On the way back, she stopped to investigate.
“It was just six gourds at the end of this guy’s driveway. That’s all it was. And we went up and we met the guy, and we learned all about growing gourds,” Ottoson said.
Their interest piqued, Ottoson and her husband Otto started growing gourds. Eventually, they had a surplus pile of gourds and no idea what to do with them.
“And the way Otto tells it, he says, ‘I came home and she was making a [gourd] lamp,’ Ottoson said.
At first, Ottoson worked out of her home, operating her business under the name Hands on Gourds. After moving into the studio space built by her husband, Gourdlandia opened in 2014, and the rest is history.
“I’m having a lot of fun here at Gourdlandia. I didn’t even know I could be a businessperson; you know what I mean? And I worried about some of the aspects, like marketing and bookkeeping and any of the bureaucracy,” Ottoson said. “I didn’t know for sure that I could make a living as an artist, and now that I know that I can, I’m really relaxed and I don’t feel like I have to.”
Oftentimes, Ottoson explained, visitors come to Gourdlandia and they don’t know what a gourd is—it’s a member of the squash family—much less the history and culture of gourds.
She blames this on the historic connection between humans and gourds being largely lost in the modern-day era.
“People and gourds go back about as far as people and dogs, and really have had about as much meaning for each other. Gourds were the first musical instruments in a lot of cultures. They predate pottery. And they’ve been used all over the world for so many different purposes. It’s just a long and rich history,” Ottoson said.
Gourdlandia operates under a “design your own class” method, which Ottoson said has been quite successful and can be tailored to each person’s interests.
“People choose from a list of projects on my website, and then just set it up. It can be just one person…or it can be a group of six people for a birthday party or something,” said Ottoson.
One of the simpler gourd projects is making a nightlight, which takes about an hour and can be done by children as young as eight. For this particular class, people don’t need an appointment, but can instead drop in any time Gourdlandia is open. According to Ottoson, it’s the perfect rainy-day project, or unique activity for tourists.
For lengthier projects—such as a hanging pendant lamp, a bowl, a keepsake box or a basket—Ottoson explained that people should schedule a class ahead of time and that they generally aren’t a suitable activity for young children given their three-to-five-hour length and the use of sharp or hot tools.
Gourdlandia is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment. The specific hours are posted on their website: https://www.gourdlandia.com/.
Reflecting on what visitors enjoy most about Gourdlandia, Ottoson said they seem to appreciate the endless opportunities for creativity and the versatility of the gourds.
“For some people, [they enjoy] making stuff. I think for other people, it’s just seeing what you can do with this unique vegetable that you can grow in your yard.”
