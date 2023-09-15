According to Tom Higgins of Heart & Hands Wine Company in Union Springs, only 200 acres of the Finger Lakes region is planted with Pinot noir. Its affinity for limestone bedrock was highlighted by the late Josh Jensen, who searched all over California for a site with a calcium carbonate substrate in order to duplicate the relationship that exists in Burgundy. Higgins established his vineyard over the Onondaga Limestone. Heart & Hands produced his first vintage in 2006 and opened its tasting room in 2009. The winery is unusual for its focus on a single grape: 80-85% of their production is Pinot noir.
While Bordeaux wines are blends—Cabernet sauvignon or Merlot with minor amounts of other vinifera grapes—a Burgundy from the Côte de Beaune or the Macônnais or any of the small number of regions (but nearly endless numbers of vineyards) that are allowed to call itself a Bourgogne are made with a single grape variety: Pinot noir.
Although this variety does not lend itself to blending, it does make a good sparkling wine and is used for rosés. Its responsiveness to terroir means that a single vineyard can yield distinct wines from different lots. Heart & Hands produces two rosés: a sparkling brut and still one that is a blend of the products of two different winemaking methods. Higgins puts some grapes through a Saignée process, during which the juice lies on the skins and seeds for a short time and is then bled off (hence the name) and fermented. The other grapes are macerated (allowed to soak with the skins, seeds and stems) for 24 hours.
It is a very old variety—the first written record of the name is from 1375—and it is the ancestor of many other famous vinifera varieties, including all the other grapes grown in the Burgundy region: Chardonnay, Aligoté, and Gamay. The clusters of Pinot noir are small and compact, and its name comes from their resemblance to pine cones and their dark purple color.
Heart & Hands produces several bottles from different vineyards, each with separate clonal identities, but their own (estate) bottle is called Mo Chuisle (mah CUSH-lah), which Higgins makes using whole clusters. This is not the carbonic maceration of whole clusters used to produce Beaujolais from Gamay, but a normal maceration and extraction. The purpose is to extract flavor from the stems, which adds to the complexity of the wine.
The other bottles are made with one half whole clusters and the other half individual grapes. All the grapes that arrive in the Heart & Hands cellar have been hand-picked. This is especially important with a thin-skinned, delicate grape like Pinot noir. In 2017 Higgins bought an optical sorter to reduce handling of the grapes after they had been picked. It examines the color profile of individual berries to determine ripeness. It also identifies MOGs (material other than grape). Undesirable grapes and MOGS are removed from the production line with air nozzles. Higgins said this technology has increased efficiency at the vineyard and even (according to his co-owner and wife Susan) improved the quality of the wine.
“There are fewer mistakes by staff,” he said, “because they are not sorting for hours and getting exhausted.”
He also bought a specialized de-stemmer that “massages” the berries off the clusters. The manufacturer of his optical sorter told him that his de-stemmer splits fewer berries than the machines typically used in California.
As you might surmise, Tom Higgins loves Pinot noir. “In the wine industry,” he said, “people have their ‘epiphany wine.’ I was working in Bordeaux, learning gravity-flow technology, but Burgundy was my epiphany.” In 2005 he even worked with the American doyen of Pinot noir, Josh Jensen.
Not everyone likes this wine though. Dave Breeden, the winemaker at Sheldrake Point Vineyards in Ovid, finds it a bit irritating. “I was never as bowled over as I should be,” he said, “even with Oregon Pinots.” Famously susceptible to many diseases, it does not grow well at Sheldrake Point because it is infected with leaf-roll virus, which turns the leaves red. The fruit doesn’t ripen properly on the weakened vines, and consequently they are ripping it out at Sheldrake Point and Breeden does not know if they will replace it.
Sheldrake Point sends most of its Pinot noir juice to a winery on Long Island and he usually makes a rosé with the rest. Breeden grudgingly admitted that the Pinot “looked OK” this year in spite of the rain because “the other Dave” (Wiemann, the vineyard manager) was “keeping things clean.” Because of its tight clusters and susceptibility to mold, Pinot noir must receive special attention while it grows.
Sheldrake escaped damage from the hard frost that injured and killed so many fruit blossoms across the Finger Lakes in late May. In late August the berries were actually ripening a little ahead of schedule due to a warm early summer. Breeden thought Sheldrake Point might very well make a varietal bottle with this vintage, especially because last year his new assistant winemaker, Perry Hicks, tried a technique Breeden had never used, which had produced what even Breeden admitted was a decent wine.
“She used a third to a half whole clusters,” he said, “and included stems that she took out of our de-stemmer. That added an herbal character and some tannins, which gave it structure.” The 2022 vintage was small because of awful weather, Breeden said, but what grapes they did get were tiny and their flavor was concentrated. They produced 38 cases of Pinot noir.
The variety is famously difficult to grow and only marginally less difficult to make into good wine. Most people who watched the 2004 film Sideways remember the protagonist’s passionate devotion to Pinot noir (and his intense dislike of Merlot). Shortly after the film’s release, U.S. sales of Pinot noir increased by 16%.
In spite of its association with California—thanks to Sideways—Pinot noir is thought of as a cool-climate grape. While California Pinots are big and bold, the wines from the Willamette Valley of Oregon more closely resemble the original French Burgundies, full of subtlety and elegance. Because of its delicate nature, Pinot noir tends to assimilate and reflect the details of the terroir that produces it.
Vinny Aliperti, winemaker and an owner with his wife Kim at Billsboro Winery in Geneva, loves Pinot noir, but admits it has its challenges. The skin of all grapes softens near harvest, he said, but because Pinot is so thin-skinned it is extremely susceptible to damage and disease. Because it ripens early, it is also a target for birds, which peck at it and provide entry for microbes.
The variety also ripens quickly. “It changes from one day to the next,” Aliperti said. “You really have to keep an eye on it. You really have to be on your game with Pinot.”
The climatic trend that worries him with respect to wine growing is the increasingly warm and humid nights. This, Aliperti said, increases mildew and botrytis (a type of rot) because spores like it muggy.
While he said it was easier to make than grow, Aliperti, who uses 25% whole clusters in his fermentation, had many cautions about its progress through the cellar. “You have to limit the amount of oxygen post-fermentation,” the winemaker said, “because it’s got a high pH and is unstable microbiologically. You’ve got to stay on your topping regimen because too much oxygen in the head space can cause premature oxidation.” Before bottling at Billsboro he purges the hoses and tanks of oxygen to help preserve the wine.
Higgins had mentioned reduction (low pH) as a problem, and Aliperti noted that a little reduction was not bad, as it protects the wine, but it can take a while to dissipate, which is dangerous. For this reason, he is especially attentive to aeration when making Pinot noir.
“It’s beguiling,” Aliperti said, “and it’s mysterious, the way it evolves. But it is also approachable and not high in alcohol. It has complexity and is so restrained and delicate that it actually changes in the glass.” He is a tea drinker, and he has found that other tea drinkers like the wine because it shares the aromatics and earthiness of that hot beverage and also its diversity in response to growing conditions. Plus, he said, it pairs pretty well with any food.
In addition to making it as a red wine, Billsboro also produces a rosé with Pinot noir. This year they are adding a little Syrah to it, which Aliperti said resembles Pinot with its hints of black tea, black pepper and savoriness. He agreed with the other winemakers though that Pinot noir cannot be blended as a red wine.
“Finger Lakes Pinot is distinctive,” Aliperti said. “It has a light body and mouth-feel with silky tannins.” Oregon wines, he noted, lean on using newer oak barrels and he feels the tannins imparted “stick out” in the wines. He uses only older, neutral French oak barrels.
Although Billsboro (and other Finger Lakes wineries) make it so that it tastes good upon release, Pinot noir responds well to aging. Aliperti keeps a library of his wines and when he recently opened a 2006, he found that it had not yet peaked. He recommended drinking it when it was at least three years old and that it would be just fine at 15.
