The shorter days have trees gearing up to shed their leaves. Check out some places nearby to enjoy the scientific splendor of the leaves changing color.
It’s that time of year again. As the days get shorter and the nights get cooler, we can start looking forward to cozy sweaters, Halloween candy, pumpkin spice everything and ,of course, the leaves changing. As it turns out, the things that signal to us that fall is on its way are the same things that tell the leaves it’s time to turn color.
According to Daniel Weitoish, the lead arborist at the Cornell Botanic Gardens, leaves are expensive metabolically for the trees to maintain. When the days begin to shorten, it signals to the trees that it’s not as effective to have these expensive structures.
This is when the chlorophyll, which gives the leaves their green color, starts to break down. As that happens, other pigments, such as yellows, oranges and reds, emerge. Those pigments are there all along, Weitoish said, but they were overpowered by the green.
Though the length of the days has the biggest effect on the timing of the leaves changing, there are some weather extremes that can affect it, too. Weitosh said things like a drought or extreme heat can push the timing later in the season. A cooler and wetter summer can also have an effect, but it’s not as powerful.
When it comes to finding a good place to leaf peep, consider your preferences. Species will have the same color palette year to year, Weitosh said, so if you know you love the vibrant red-orange of a sugar maple, consider driving or walking through an area that has a lot of those for a good leaf peeping experience.
Weitosh explained that the color of leaves can fluctuate depending on from which class of pigment they get their color. For instance, the leaves of a hickory tree are usually going to be in the yellow family, which means their color comes from carotenoids, which also produce orange colors.
Red maples usually turn a red or purple fall color, which means they get their color from anthocyanin. Trees that get their pigment from anthocyanins may see more variation, as that pigment is created at the end of the season, so weather could affect how that’s created.
If you’re not quite sure what trees you prefer, Weitosh suggests checking out the Botanic Gardens, where you can easily check the name of the tree if you find one you like. Another place he recommends for leaf peeping locally is Upper Robert Treman State Park and Lucifer Falls.
“There is something special about getting to the top and seeing the falls and the trees changing colors around it,” he said.
In Ithaca, peak leaf color is pretty consistently the second and third week in October, Weitosh said. For precise estimates, you can check the American Forests tracker, which provides dates for peak foliage around the country (https://www.americanforests.org/fall-foliage-map/).
Lucky for those of us in Tompkins County, Weitosh said we have the foundation for what could be a particularly good year for fall color.
“We had a reasonably warm spring, a mild summer with sufficient rain,” he said. “So it will be interesting to see [the weather] through September and early October. That will dictate how vibrant everything will be.”
And don’t worry, Weitosh doesn’t think the early September heatwave is anything to worry about.
“If it was the end of September and we had a week in the 90s, it may push it back,” he said. “But this early? Not a problem.”
If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the fanciful foliage, there are plenty of options in the area.
Cayuga Lake Leaf Peeping Drive: Starting in Ithaca, take NY 89 toward Seneca Falls. Your drive will take you right up along the lake, making it easy to pull off at the Taughannock Falls overlook. Once you reach Seneca Falls, head to Cayuga Lake State Park for more lake views and a picnic lunch.
Buttermilk Falls State Park: It’s a classic for a reason. Get a little workout in and enjoy the fact that the fall foliage somehow makes the gorge even more beautiful.
Wineries: Venture out between Cayuga and Seneca lakes and spend the day exploring wineries and breweries and taking in the lake views. Three Brothers Wineries & Estates near Geneva has three wineries, a microbrewery and a café all on one estate, making it a good option for groups with varying tastes. If you’re looking for somewhere quieter where you can enjoy the foliage and the lake, try Idol Ridge in Lodi.
Black Diamond Trail: If you’re looking for an easy stroll amongst the trees and along Cayuga Lake, spend a Saturday on the Black Diamond Trail. The stone dust path is shrouded in trees, with peeks out onto the lake in thinner spots.
Covered bridge: For a quaint bit of country, take the short drive into Newfield to visit the covered, one-lane bridge. The drive along Route 13 is colorful in itself, and the leaves tend to fall gently around the quiet corner of town where the bridge sits. Grab a bite to eat at Covered Bridge Market right next door, or hit up Ithaca Beer Co. on your way back into town.
