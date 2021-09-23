Stoughton Farm
Stoughton Farm’s eight-acre corn maze, MAiZE will operate during the day and add a night maze in October. The MAiZE admission prices for ages 3 and under are free, ages 4-9 cost $6.95 and ages 10 and older cost $10.95.
Discounted combination passes are available. Additional attractions are offered only on Saturdays and Sundays.
Visit Stoughton Farm’s website to get a $1 off coupon for maze admission.
The maze will be open for the 2021 season from Sept. 18 until Oct. 31. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of the Night Maze running until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October.
Last admission to the maze is 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m for the night maze.
On the weekends the farm also offers a corn cannon, pumpkin blaster and concessions featuring homemade hand cut french fries and fresh popped kettle corn.
Stoughton Farm is located at 10898 State Route 38 in Newark Valley. Learn more: https://www.stoughtonfarm.com/.
Iron Kettle Farm
Iron Kettle Farm offers a two-acre traditional corn maze which opens for the fall season the last weekend of September and runs through Oct. 31.
Partner Bonnie Jensen at Iron Kettle Farm and said if you don’t get lost in the maze, it takes about 15 minutes.
“You go in and you just need to make the right turns and find your way out,” Jensen said.
Pricing for fall attractions varies. Tickets are $1.50 each and $15 for a dozen tickets. Attractions include the corn maze, hay rides, a spook barn, pedal tractors, a pumpkin slingshot and more.
The farm is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but fall activities will run from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Iron Kettle is located at 707 Owego Road in Candor. Learn more: http://www.ironkettlefarm.com/index.html.
Pick’n Patch
Pick’n Patch offers an eight-acre corn maze priced at $7.99 for admission. The corn maze is open after dark two Friday nights for their Moonlight Mazes: Sept. 24 and Oct. 8. On these nights, final entry into the maze is at 8:30 p.m.
These Moonlight Mazes are paired with outdoor movie screenings. On Sept. 24 the farm is showing the Disney film “Up,” and on Oct. 8 the movie is seasonal classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”
Discounted combination passes are available on their website.
The patch’s daily operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 17 until Oct. 31.
Pick’n Patch is located at 2205 Rts. 5 & 20 in Stanley. Learn more: https://www.picknpatch.com/.
Smithome Farms
Smithome Farms offers a three-acre corn maze that changes annually. The maze requires four tickets, with tickets costing $1.50 each or $17 for 12 tickets. The corn maze offers a different trivia game each year — this year’s theme is famous people in Chemung county.
Maureen Smith, co-owner of Smithome Farms said her husband took the farm over in the early ‘90s.
“We’ve been doing this about 20 years and it’s just gotten a little bigger each year,” Smith said.
Other attractions the farm offers include a hayride, duck races and a new apple cannon attraction.
The farm is open Sept. 18 until Oct. 31, operating from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day.
Smithome Farms is located at 2844 State Route 352 in Elmira. Learn more at: http://smithomefarms.com/.
Springside Farm
Springside Farms offers a “Maze Park Pass” which allows people to enjoy unlimited access to several mazes and fall festivities. The farm offers New York’s largest hedgerow maze along with a three-acre corn maze, tree mazes and jungle maze.
The “Maze Park Pass” is $10 per person, with a $60 deal for families with more than six members. Ages 2 and under are free and there is a senior discount.
Paulie Drexler with Springside Farm said the farm offers a zipline, which he said kids love, as well as countless other attractions.
“Many people come when we open and don’t leave till we close,” Drexler said. “It’s an affordable day out with the kids.”
Springside Farms is open from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31. Visit the farm during its fall season Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Springside Farms is located at 1850 Rt. 91 in Fabius. Learn more at: https://www.springsidefarm.net/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.